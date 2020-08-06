Project turned iconic Lynchburg office building into luxury lofts

Lynchburg’s first skyscraper still rises from the corner of 9th and Main streets, though its title as the city’s tallest building long since has been usurped.
Built as retail and office space, the seven-story Krise building has occupied its prominent corner since 1905. Once boasting more than 60 tenants, in recent decades the building has languished, vacant except for a few establishments on the ground floor.
Soon, though, developers hope The Krise will be full once again — this time as home to tenants of the recently completed 21 luxury, New York-style lofts. Ranging in price from $1,800 per month for an 869-square-foot unit to $5,500 for a 2,418-square-foot penthouse, The Krise bills itself as “bringing history back to life.”
Brownstone Properties will manage the building, which features a bellhop, valet parking in a private lot and trash removal services, among other amenities tucked into an historic setting.
Elements of the building’s origins are prevalent in the lofts from the exposed sections of terrazzo floors to the large windows filtering lots of natural light into the units.
“It’s so impressive when you come into this building and realize how much of the building is original,” said developer Greg McCauley. “The Krise — it’s truly an elegant building. There’s a lot of what we call loft living downtown. The apartments are beautiful downtown, but there’s a big difference in living in a warehouse that has been remodeled into apartments and moving into a beautiful architectural structure that is truly an elegant apartment building. That is how The Krise building differentiates itself.”
The Krise opened to the public for tours last month and will hold its grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. An open house will be held Friday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
It was rehabilitated by partners McCauley; Cliff Harrison, co-owner and developing partner of Craddock Terry Hotel; Sam Omotoye, a local cardiologist and electrophysicist; and Wayne Martin. Architectural Partners, PC, Jamerson-Lewis, Inc., Hurt & Proffitt, Inc. and Master Engineers & Designers helped to restore the building.
“Be a part of a living landmark that helped deﬁne the city at the turn of the century,” The Krise’s website boasts. “Experience the ﬁnest in luxury penthouse living, the restored architectural cornerstone at Main and 9th is one of the region’s most exclusive addresses. The Krise is your opportunity to ‘live life at the top.’”
The Krise wasn’t the first building to stand on that lot in the center of the original 45-acre land grant that created Lynchburg in 1786.
By 1798, the property featured a two-story retail establishment and two other buildings. It changed hands over the years, hosting a clothing store, a grocery store and a shoe store. By 1850, it was home to “Confectionery and Ice Cream Saloon” featuring soda water, candies, fruits, nuts, and toys.
The confectionery was destroyed in a fire in 1871, and rebuilt as a three-story brick building with two storefronts — one for the ice cream shop and the other for broker Philip Asa Krise, who had been operating in that location since 1867.
Krise, originally from Louisa County, moved to Lynchburg after the Civil War. He began by trading gold, silver and bank notes, and by 1880 was in the banking business. Krise chartered the Krise Banking Company in 1892.
By 1904, Krise owned that prominent corner lot and the following year, he hired C.W. Hancock & Son for the construction of the seven-story Krise Building, designed by architectural firm Frye and Chesterman.
“The Krise building — or the American National Bank, as it was also known — was erected in 1905 on the west corner of 9th and Main streets,” wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg, An Architectural History. “Financed by Mr. Krise, it was built to house the bank — of which he was vice-president and a prominent stakeholder — on the first floor and to have rental offices above.”
The building was constructed using the Chicago School method for tall buildings, based on the three parts of a classic column. The first floor is visually separated from the second floor with arches, stonework and a belt course. The seventh floor also is visually separated by a belt course, renewing the ornate touches reflected on the grand floor level.
“As far as the visible exterior components were concerned, there were three primary parts — a base, a shaft and a capital — the essential elements of a classic column,” Chambers wrote. “Above its ground floor, the Krise Building has six floors of office space, the first five of which are identical in fenestration pattern. ... Above the sixth floor, another belt course separated the shaft of the Krise Building from its capital as firmly as the lower belt course had separated the shaft from its base. The entire seventh floor and the heavy cornice above it act as the capital. While floors below are relatively unadorned, the top-floor windows have elaborate frames, terracotta cartouches between them, and a boldly projecting cornice with balustrade above.”
By spring of 1906, the Krise building officially opened, tax records noting the building was assessed at $105,000, or just more than $3 million in today’s dollars.
McCauley noted the building inspired poet Duvall Porter to submit an ode to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, published in 1906.
“… A thing of beauty, strength and grace, An honor and an ornament To Krise, and to his native place/Whose very worth and sentiment Outweighs the money on it spent./His monument in coming years, A city’s pride his epitaph, When he who built it disappears this structure speaks in his behalf,/and, like Augustus, he may say, ‘Lynchburg is marble and not clay.’”
By 1907, the building was occupied by American National Bank, Claiborne Drug Company, and the offices of Krise and the Bonsack Machine Company. The upper floors served commercial and government tenants, including a U.S. Army Recruiting Office, U.S. Bureau of Animal Industry, the Durham & South Carolina Railroad Company, and others.
The Krise building held the title of the city’s tallest building until 1913, when it was eclipsed by the construction of the 11-story People’s National Bank, Chambers wrote. Now, the title belongs to the 17-story Freedom Tower at Liberty University, which stands at 275 feet.
From advertisements, it seems the new highrise in 1913 caused a decline in tenants of the Krise building.
“After listing the obvious and expected amenities of ‘steam heat, automatic sweeper, mail chutes, electrical hydraulic elevators and every convenience of the modern office building,’ Mr. Krise felt compelled to add his was the ‘cleanest and most sanitary building in southwest Virginia,’” Chambers writes. “The next year’s ad was even more on the defensive. In addition to the amenities listed in the last edition, Krise went into more detail regarding the elevator: ‘In this building is the only elevator which fully protects “life and limb,” that if the cable break or clutches fail to act will drop down gently on an air cushion. It was cut loose from the top of the seventh floor and fell to the subcellar, and did not jar a drop of water from a full glass, or break an egg, which it carried as a test. There are persons in the building today who witnessed the test.’”
Krise died in 1917 at age 83, leaving his estate to his second wife, who sold the property in 1945 to investment firm Scott, Horner, & Mason, Inc. and it continued to change hands over the ensuing decades.
In 1946, Bowen Jewelry Company, then in business for 13 years, moved into the Krise Building. A decade later, Bowen Jewelry Company created excitement by hosting the Hope Diamond for a one-day exhibition. Hundreds of area residents lined up to view and touch the 45.52-carat blue diamond, which now is displayed in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Bowen remains one of the longest-running occupants of The Krise building.
With the exception of the ground floor retail space, the building has been vacant for decades.
“It really is a beautiful building,” McCauley said. “... For it to remain idle for so many years was a sad, sad thing.”
The Krise Partners LLC put the down payment on the building in 2010, after a previous developer lost funding amid the recession and had accrued thousands in back taxes.
“Cliff Harrison, who is a developer himself, had a passion for the building and he simply said, ‘We need to do whatever we need to give life to this building.’”
Redevelopment to turn the office space into luxury lofts began in earnest four years ago.
“The Krise building is emblematic of everything that is taking place downtown — torn up and put back together again,” McCauley said.
The project managed to secure a HUD grant and the partners found themselves working closely with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to ensure elements of the original building remained intact. In addition, the building meets the National Green Building Standard Certification, meaning it is energy, water and resource efficient, while maintaining a high standard of indoor environmental quality.
The redevelopment cost is estimated at $10 million.
“A project that sits in the middle of the heart of Lynchburg can’t be something you flip and turn real quick,” Harrison, another partner in the project, told The News & Advance in 2018. “It has to be something that sustains itself over a long period of time, and that’s what our partnership group was bound and determined that we were going to do.”
The building features eight one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units. The units sit in the heart of downtown, within walking distance of the newly restored Academy of Music Theatre, the Blackwater Creek Trail and numerous dining options.
“I have a feeling it will lease up pretty quickly when people realize how The Krise differentiates itself from other loft living,” McCauley said. “Somebody coined it once ‘mature loft living.’”
The partners are working on drafting a Wikipedia page on The Krise to share the iconic building’s history.
“It’s not just beautiful — when you realize you could not build The Krise today because of how much it would cost …,” McCauley said. “The building that was done 100 years ago, you could not replicate with the cost of construction. It is a statement of the past to bring those buildings back and restore them not just to life but to vibrance. It’s a really rewarding opportunity.”
PHOTOS: Project turned iconic Lynchburg office building into luxury lofts
