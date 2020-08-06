Project turned iconic Lynchburg office building into luxury lofts

“After listing the obvious and expected amenities of ‘steam heat, automatic sweeper, mail chutes, electrical hydraulic elevators and every convenience of the modern office building,’ Mr. Krise felt compelled to add his was the ‘cleanest and most sanitary building in southwest Virginia,’” Chambers writes. “The next year’s ad was even more on the defensive. In addition to the amenities listed in the last edition, Krise went into more detail regarding the elevator: ‘In this building is the only elevator which fully protects “life and limb,” that if the cable break or clutches fail to act will drop down gently on an air cushion. It was cut loose from the top of the seventh floor and fell to the subcellar, and did not jar a drop of water from a full glass, or break an egg, which it carried as a test. There are persons in the building today who witnessed the test.’”