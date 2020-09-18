 Skip to main content
Proposed Boonsboro Kroger parking lot expansion would remove two-story shopping center
A proposed expansion for the Kroger parking lot on Boonsboro Road calls for the removal of the existing two-story shopping center that adjoins the grocery store. 

A site plan submitted last month by Midland Atlantic Properties, which owns the properties at 4119 Boonsboro Road, details the removal of the two-story building at The Village Courts shopping center, to be replaced by 42 parking spaces and additional landscaping. 

The site plan does not indicate when this demolition would occur, and what will happen to the businesses operating inside of the two-story building. 

The project is currently under review by the city of Lynchburg. 

