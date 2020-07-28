Proposed Campbell veteran facility tabled for further discussion

RUSTBURG — Often sparsely attended, the Monday night Campbell County Planning Commission meeting drew a small crowd, most guests interested in the future of a proposed $39 million veteran rehabilitation center, that would sit on a 300-acre property in Campbell County.
The proposed National Center for Healthy Veterans at River Bend Farm is a project spearheaded by the Stone Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit founded by retired Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, who said the facility is unlike anything else in the country.
The request to the planning commission came from the current owner of the land Louis Pierucci, who is seeking to rezone parcels to business – general commercial, and acquire a special use permit for the property.
The National Center for Healthy Veterans is the contract purchaser for the land, planning to develop a facility that would include five community villages of tiny homes, a wellness center, chapel, lodge and space for vocational training, among other resources.
The facility would take a holistic approach to transitioning veterans back to civilian life, offering residential communities, economic opportunities, technical and academic training and trauma recovery programs.
Although the resounding consensus from commissioners was that the proposed facility champions an important cause, logistical concerns and unanswered questions led commissioners to unanimously vote to table the discussion until August, when the commission will meet again and hear an update from the center’s representatives.
Proposed to house about 150 veterans upon completion, questions of security arose, as well as concerns about staffing, and project implementation.
The prospective property sits off of Wards Road in Campbell County, near Altavista.
Many of the questions surrounded the vetting of the center’s residents, as well as how the residents within the program would be managed.
Retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne represented the center on Monday night, along with Russell Nixon, with Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg, who has been helping design the facility.
Horne said the center had a three-step vetting process, and would take referrals from existing veteran organizations, such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Veterans Affairs, and that each candidate's case would be reviewed before it would be determined if they would be a good fit.
He said ideal candidates would be “middle-ground,” veterans, not people who could be a threat to themselves or others – rather veterans who need vocational training, family therapy or assistance escaping homelessness.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk asked who was financing the project, and Horne said it would be fully-funded by private donations.
Although Nixon said the center has secured the money to buy the property, refurbish the existing equestrian center and build two of the villages, the representatives did not say the dollar amount of the money raised.
Altavista District Representative Tom Lawton wanted to know who would be managing the facility and making clinical assessments, as well as what certifying agency would be overseeing the project.
While he stressed a strong support for the ideals of the project, he said it was still an “experiment,” even if it was a great one.
“This is an experiment within a residential community … is it worth the risk?” said Lawton.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe echoed similar sentiment, saying the center needs to provide more information in order to calm resident concerns — more details on the vetting process, and who is monitoring the safety of the facility, as well as the veterans’ mental and physical health.
“They need to know who is going to be their neighbor,” Monroe said. “I’m for the project, we just need some more information.”
Many veterans from around the community turned out on Monday night to speak in favor of the proposal, advocating for the Christian, faith-based rehabilitation center saying it would be a great opportunity for the county.
About seven people spoke in favor, while three spoke against, with others remaining undecided.
Responding to safety concerns about having veterans with PTSD moving into the facility, many of whom would be medicated or struggle with mental illness, Campbell County resident Mike Reese said that as a veteran, he believed it was crucial for the facility to serve that population.
The transition out of service is not a “one-stop shopping deal,” he said, and the center would be a great way for the county to give back.
“The same people that we have concerns about that may be coming to this camp, I will call it, are the same people that are sitting with you in this room tonight,” Reese said. “They’re the same people that go to church with you on Sunday, and they are the same people that you break bread with.”
Other concerns, like those raised by Dale Moore who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and represents Altavista, involved the lack of fencing proposed for the project, as well as the location of structures that would be visible from neighboring properties, such as his own.
Moore said though the center representatives expressed a desire to be “good neighbors,” his concerns about fencing and visibility had fallen on deaf ears.
While he, too, supported the concept, he said it may have “got off to a bad start.”
In August, the National Center for Healthy Veterans representatives will return to address concerns and answer more questions. Horne said the center chose Campbell County because of its proximity to Liberty University, and because of the “healing” nature of the property, which he called “one in a million.”
“I believe in this,” Nixon said. “I believe this is the greatest thing our county can do for our veterans in my lifetime, and probably in anybody else’s in here. If we miss this opportunity, shame on us.”
The planning commission will next meet Aug. 24.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.