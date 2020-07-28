Proposed Campbell veteran facility tabled for further discussion

The transition out of service is not a “one-stop shopping deal,” he said, and the center would be a great way for the county to give back.

“The same people that we have concerns about that may be coming to this camp, I will call it, are the same people that are sitting with you in this room tonight,” Reese said. “They’re the same people that go to church with you on Sunday, and they are the same people that you break bread with.”

Other concerns, like those raised by Dale Moore who sits on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and represents Altavista, involved the lack of fencing proposed for the project, as well as the location of structures that would be visible from neighboring properties, such as his own.

Moore said though the center representatives expressed a desire to be “good neighbors,” his concerns about fencing and visibility had fallen on deaf ears.

While he, too, supported the concept, he said it may have “got off to a bad start.”

In August, the National Center for Healthy Veterans representatives will return to address concerns and answer more questions. Horne said the center chose Campbell County because of its proximity to Liberty University, and because of the “healing” nature of the property, which he called “one in a million.”