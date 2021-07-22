Proposed GLTC change would reduce wait time on popular route

Riders of the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company could see changes to one of the bus service's highest-ridership routes later this summer, along with a few other minor adjustments to city routes.

Brian Booth, general manager of GLTC, said the most substantial proposed change is a time schedule adjustment to route 1B. Routes 1A and 1B serve the same area of the city but travel in opposite directions.

This will not change, but Booth said GLTC is proposing to adjust the departure time from the transfer station by 30 minutes for route 1B to "create more frequent service for the individuals that use that route."

Currently, what the bus service has experienced is that buses traveling along routes 1A and 1B are on the same side of the city at the same time — with both stopping in the White Rock and downtown area at about 15 minutes after the hour, and at the Langhorne Road and hospital area at about 45 minutes after the hour.

The proposed change will will allow for the routes 1A and 1B to serve different parts of the city with each loop.

Now, if someone misses the bus on either of these routes, they have to wait almost an hour for the next bus. If the change is implemented, it will cut the wait time to closer to 30 minutes.