Protestors crowd steps of Campbell courthouse at midnight to oppose Northam's COVID-19 rules

RUSTBURG — Flag-draped and lined with Christmas lights, the steps to the historic courthouse in Campbell County were crowded with more than 100 people as Monday night tipped over into Tuesday morning.

It was midnight in Campbell County when residents flooded the courtyard of the building to protest Gov. Ralph Northam's most recent executive order that went into effect early Monday morning.

The gathering was a rejection of the governor's mandates, and intentionally broke one of the newly instituted measures requiring Virginians to stay at home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. The majority of the people present were not wearing masks.

Event organizer Daniel Abbott said the governor's orders are in direct violation of the people's right to assemble. When it came to the mission of the protest, he said it's "pretty simple."

"We’re not going to comply with anything that flies in violation of the constitution," Abbott said. "If the governor thinks he can use an executive order to violate the constitution and the people’s right to assemble, he’s wrong."