Protestors crowd steps of courthouse at midnight to oppose Gov. Northam's latest COVID-19 restrictions

​While the bulk of attendees were Campbell County residents, there was a showing from surrounding localities, as well -- with Bedford County and Lynchburg residents also rallying in opposition to the mandates. Local elected officials, like Campbell County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Watts and U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-5th, a former Campbell County supervisor, were also in attendance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

​"It's important for us to take a stand," Good said, addressing the crowd from the courthouse steps. "If not now, when?"

The executive order sustains the ongoing universal mask mandate, and lowers the limit on social gathering from 25 people to 10 people, with continued limits on area restaurants — such as the prohibition of the on-site sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. With COVID-19 numbers climbing across the nation and state, Northam announced the mitigation measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the death toll in the U.S. topped 300,000.

This protest comes in the wake of a First Amendment resolution unanimously passed by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.