Protestors crowd steps of courthouse at midnight to oppose Gov. Northam's latest COVID-19 restrictions

RUSTBURG -- Flag draped and lined with Christmas lights, the steps to the historic courthouse in Campbell County were crowded with more than 100 people as Monday night tipped over into Tuesday morning.
It was midnight in Campbell County when residents flooded the courtyard of the building to protest Gov. Ralph Northam's most recent executive order that went into effect early Monday morning.
The gathering was a rejection of the governor's mandates, and intentionally broke one of the newly instituted measures requiring Virginians to stay at home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. The majority of the people present were not wearing masks.
Event organizer Daniel Abbott said the governor's orders are in direct violation of the people's right to assemble. When it came to the mission of the protest, he said it's "pretty simple."
"We’re not going to comply with anything that flies in violation of the constitution," Abbott said. "If the governor thinks he can use an executive order to violate the constitution and the people’s right to assemble, he’s wrong."
While the bulk of attendees were Campbell County residents, there was a showing from surrounding localities, as well -- with Bedford County and Lynchburg residents also rallying in opposition to the mandates. Local elected officials, like Campbell County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Watts and U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-5th, a former Campbell County supervisor, were also in attendance.
"It's important for us to take a stand," Good said, addressing the crowd from the courthouse steps. "If not now, when?"
The executive order sustains the ongoing universal mask mandate, and lowers the limit on social gathering from 25 people to 10 people, with continued limits on area restaurants — such as the prohibition of the on-site sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. With COVID-19 numbers climbing across the nation and state, Northam announced the mitigation measures to help slow the spread of the virus.
On Monday, the death toll in the U.S. topped 300,000.
This protest comes in the wake of a First Amendment resolution unanimously passed by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
The resolution directed the county to oppose any restrictions expressed by the statewide mandates, and declared the count a First Amendment sanctuary. It claims the governor’s mandate is in violation of the Constitution of Virginia and seeks to oppose enforcement of the executive order.
Specifically, it states no county funds will be used to restrict “the First Amendment,” and requests the sheriff’s office “not assist any state law enforcement officer, state health agent or federal agent” attempting to enforce the order.
One speaker asked the assembled crowd when they would "draw a line in the sand, and say enough is enough?"
Came the call from the audience: "We are drawing it tonight."
