Providers make safety reassurances as hundreds of Lynchburg-area health workers shy away from vaccines

Those who’ve refused to get immunized thus far don’t necessarily have “anti-vaccine” sentiments — Delzingaro said many are taking a “wait and see” approach reflective of national trends. She estimated about two-thirds of the unvaccinated cohort seem to have that approach, while another third seem to not have any interest.

Much of that third, uninterested group appear to have “unfounded concerns” about the vaccine’s safety, she said.

“We don’t know everything there is to know about it, but we do know that it’s safe and effective — and we certainly do know that it is better than contracting COVID,” she said.

According to Virginia Department of Health data, 6,467 people have been vaccinated in the district thus far, which comes out to about 2.5% of the population.

Last week, Centra Health CEO Dr. Andy Mueller estimated that about 4,300 employees had been vaccinated, which is a little more than half the provider’s workforce. In news conferences, their officials have acclaimed the vaccines’ safety and reported few cases of mild side effects that’ve been treated with over-the-counter meds.