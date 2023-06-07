The public is advised to avoid contact with water in the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A harmful algal bloom has surfaced in that portion of the lake, the release states. The reported blooms have discolored the water to a blue/green shade and produced algal scums. Contact with the algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The areas of concern are: a cove on Blackwater River at Kemp Ford Road; Blackwater River cove at Virginia Key Trail; and Blackwater River cove near Anthony Ford Landing.

"Sample results from collections on June 1 indicated a swimming advisory is necessary due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria, which have the potential to produce multiple toxins," the release states. "... People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water in this area. Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in the advisory area. Follow-up samples indicating algae and toxins are below levels of concern are necessary to lift the advisory — dates of next sampling are to be determined."

Such blooms can happen when warm water and nutrients combine to make the right conditions to grow such algae, the release said. Most are harmless, but some can produce irritating compounds. The health department advises residents avoid discolored water or scums that are green or bluish-green.

To prevent getting sick, the health department advises:

• Avoiding contact with any area of the lake where there's scums, or the water is a blue/green color, or advisory signs are posted.

• Preventing children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

• Keeping children and pets out of the areas and quickly washing them off with clean water after contact with algal scum or bloom water.

• Seeking medical/veterinarian care for any symptoms experienced after swimming in or near an algal bloom.

• Cleaning fish properly by removing skin and discarding all internal organs and cook fish to the proper temperature.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, will monitor water quality in the lake.

Advisories generally get lifted after two consecutive test results at least 10 days apart, with acceptable levels for algal cell counts and/or toxin concentration.

For more information, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com. Call the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154 if you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom.