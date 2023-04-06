Despite Lynchburg City Council voting to reduce the city's real estate tax rate during Tuesday night's public hearing, public comment opportunities remain for those who were unable to speak following a bomb threat made toward City Hall.

The threat delayed the meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., by about two-and-a-half hours. Some residents filled council chambers until just before 2:30 a.m., when the meeting was adjourned after all three scheduled public hearings were held.

Council, on Tuesday, voted 4-2 to approve a reduction in the real estate tax rate, dropping the rate from the current $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value. However, the reduction will not be official until council approves the proper ordinances.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman said Tuesday that attempting to adopt the rate change without the proper ordinance would make the reduction "unlawful" under state and local code.

The tax rate, since it's set by ordinance, can only be changed by another ordinance, Freedman said. The city attorney said Tuesday night he would prepare one to officially set the rate ahead of future meetings.

City Manager Wynter Benda had proposed a real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, the advertised rate for Tuesday night's public hearing.

Although the official public hearings have closed, Mayor Stephanie Reed encouraged residents who did not have the opportunity to speak during this week's public hearings to voice their opinions this upcoming Tuesday.

"I respect the desire of all of our citizens to want to be there and want their voices to be heard," Reed told The News & Advance.

"I know many were upset that they didn't get a chance to speak this past Tuesday, so I hope they will come out and let their concerns be heard at this Tuesday night's meeting."

According to a news release from the city, residents still can sign up to weigh in on the budget and tax rate during public comment periods of city council meetings, including this Tuesday's meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Sign-up requests for the April 11 meeting must be submitted in writing to the clerk of council by noon April 7, according to the city.

Residents can sign up to speak Tuesday by emailing the Clerk of Council Alicia Finney with your intention to speak and the topic you would like to discuss at alicia.finney@lynchburgva.gov.

Council is scheduled for a 4 p.m. work session Tuesday in the second-floor training room in City Hall, followed by its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.