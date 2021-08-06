Public comments sought in Lynchburg Police Department reaccreditation

The public is invited to offer comments on the Lynchburg Police Department for its accreditation process next week.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies requires accredited law enforcement agencies to "comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services," according to a police department news release.

As part of the assessment, police department employees and members of the community can make comments in a public information session at 5 p.m. Monday in Lynchburg City Council Chambers at 900 Church St.

Comments also can be made by calling (434) 455-6148 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Comments are limited to five minutes each and must address the police department's ability to comply with CALEA standards.

A copy of the Law Enforcement and Training Academy standards is available at the Lynchburg Police Department at 905 Court St. Accreditation Manager Detective Rebecca Barr can be reached at (434) 455-6146 or rebecca.barr@lynchburgva.gov for an appointment to view the standards prior to the public hearing.

Written comments may be submitted to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), Box 424064 Washington, DC 20042-4064 or email calea@calea.org.

— From staff reports