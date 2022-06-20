 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Public hearing set on LCA athletic stadium proposal

Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing this month regarding Liberty University's request for a conditional use permit to construct a new athletic stadium for Liberty Christian Academy.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit 5-0 in May. The public hearing will be held during council's regular 7 p.m. meeting on June 28.

The plan, presented before City Council earlier this month, will give the university the permit to build a 4,121-seat lighted athletic complex at 1120 Hershey-Esbenshade Drive and 701 Mountain View Road.

City documents show the stadium is being planned to host sporting events exclusively for Liberty Christian Academy, which will help eliminate scheduling conflicts between the university and the school's athletic departments.

Previously, Rachel Frischeisen, a planner for the City of Lynchburg, said during a presentation that council previously approved a permit for a similar project in 2017, but the permit has since expired.

People are also reading…

The main difference in the two permits is the new proposal calls for a slightly smaller stadium, down from the original proposal of almost 6,000 seats.

According to the proposed permit, the stadium will be built behind the City of Lynchburg Emergency Communications Center on the university's property.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City tries to break record for world's largest boxing class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert