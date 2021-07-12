Public input sought on enhancing the James River experience

“You don’t have to be a kayaker. Some people might never go in the water, but what they would love is to be able to have maybe more of a family experience in the areas adjacent to the river,” Hitchcock said. “Families want to see a place that they can sit with their kids and have a different play experience.”

Hitchcock said the group wants to increase the visibility of the James River and raise awareness of the things the river can offer.

“We’re also asking people, ‘Are you more interested in cultural events, do you want to see more music events?’ and then we are also asking people that might be more interested in the environmental side, ‘Do you care most about the environment and protecting the water quality, and if you do, here’s some things that we think are good ideas, tell us [if] you think they’re good or not good ideas and share them with us,” she said.

The project supports the Region 2000 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, she said, which called for ways to expand interaction with area rivers and increase connection between the communities that join those rivers. Region 2000 refers to the area of Lynchburg and its surrounding counties.