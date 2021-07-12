Public input sought on enhancing the James River experience

Those who envision a more prosperous James River experience for their community have a chance to express what kind of activities, access and features they seek for the river and the adjacent areas.
A committee overlooking the Middle James River Vision Plan is in the middle of gathering surveys from community members about the types of activities they want to see in and around the James River to expand their experiences and interaction within the river. The survey began earlier this spring and will end during this month.
The Middle James River runs from Scotts Mill Dam in Lynchburg to roughly the Mt. Athos takeout in Campbell County.
Kelly Hitchcock, planning & development director for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, said these activities include canoeing, kayaking, walking and cycling the nearby trails or even just sitting on the banks.
Hitchcock said the group is working alongside Amherst County, Lynchburg and the James River Association to execute the plan. The team hopes to lay out a series of actions and visions of what people want to experience, and then have specific actions on how it can be accomplished.
“You don’t have to be a kayaker. Some people might never go in the water, but what they would love is to be able to have maybe more of a family experience in the areas adjacent to the river,” Hitchcock said. “Families want to see a place that they can sit with their kids and have a different play experience.”
Hitchcock said the group wants to increase the visibility of the James River and raise awareness of the things the river can offer.
“We’re also asking people, ‘Are you more interested in cultural events, do you want to see more music events?’ and then we are also asking people that might be more interested in the environmental side, ‘Do you care most about the environment and protecting the water quality, and if you do, here’s some things that we think are good ideas, tell us [if] you think they’re good or not good ideas and share them with us,” she said.
The project supports the Region 2000 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, she said, which called for ways to expand interaction with area rivers and increase connection between the communities that join those rivers. Region 2000 refers to the area of Lynchburg and its surrounding counties.
“Amherst County has really just taken the idea of increasing opportunities to experience the James River, and really took the bit in their mouth and so they determined they wanted to put in an application to the National Park Service Rivers, Trails, Conservation Technical Assistance Program,” Hitchcock said.
The project is supported by a technical assistance grant from the NPS program which provides assistance in the form of park service staff, including Nathan Hilbert.
Hilbert, a community planner with the NPS program, said there are so many opportunities and so much potential for the river.
“It’s hard to talk about outdoor recreation without talking about economic development, and talking about community development and placemaking and quality of life,” he said. “They’re all connected, and I feel like if we really capitalize on the James River, it’s going to have a substantial impact on overall quality of life across all the communities.”
After the survey is complete, the groups will identify key opportunity areas and hold pop-up events based on feedback. Between September and October, a plan will be drafted and presented to the community for a final version.
“It’s not going to be a document that’s going to sit on a shelf, and it’s also really there to build on the foundation of initiatives that are already in place,” Hitchcock said.
