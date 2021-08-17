Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

The ultimate success and future of the program will depend on its use.

“Transportation is a health issue,” said Denny Huff, executive director of the Bedford Community Health Foundation.

Every few years, BCHF and other local organizations serving the public conduct community needs assessment surveys from Centra Health systems, Huff said. The survey gathers feedback from community members that help identify local needs for services. For the last several years, Huff said the community highlighted the need for public transportation.

“They were looking at things where we had some gaps in community health, and it kept coming back to access, whether it was access to food, access to healthcare, access to transportation,” said Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator with the Town of Bedford. “It really ended up hinging on, people couldn’t get where they needed to be to access whatever it was. Helping people connect the dots with transportation can solve a lot of issues in the community.”

A transportation committee was formed at BCHF to focus on how to meet the need, Huff said. BCHF is funding the $50,000 endeavor, and will seek grants for future support.