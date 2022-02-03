 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purple Door Catering expanding, opening new soup shop downtown

Purple Door Catering, a Wyndhurst-based company that provides charcuterie, grazing boards and prepared meals to go, is expanding its catering business and will open a new soup shop on Main Street.

Michelle Ayers, owner, said the business plans to open Soup22 at 912 Main St. this spring, where 20 different soups will always be hot and ready for to go orders. She said there will be chilled soup options in the summer.

There also will be mini charcuterie boards, salads and sandwiches to go.

The company has leased space at the former Boiler Room space located at 904 B 9th St. where it will house all of its catering business and which it also can rent out for parties.

In its current space at 101 D Northwynd Cir. in Wyndhurst, Ayers plans to convert the front into a business under the Purple Door name, which will sell cheeses, meats and jams to make a charcuterie board.

Ayer hopes to have this business, Cheese & Crackers, open by the fall.

Once the new spaces are open, customers can order meals, soups, charcuteries and grazing boards and pick them up from any location.

 

