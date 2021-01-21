Quilt artists create textiles to admire or cozy up with

Other uses of quilts in décor: “We’ve made quilted pillows, pouches, table runners and even coats, and hope to continue experimenting and pushing the boundaries of what a quilt can be,” she said.

Mixing old and newLos Angeles-based artist Sabrina Gschwandtner has created a quilt series stitching together 16 mm and 35 mm film strips and backlighting them with a lightbox to illuminate the patterns. She began the project, “Hands at Work,” in 2009 when a friend gave her some film being cleared out of the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Anthology Film Archives.

One example from the collection will be on view at Bentonville, Arkansas’ Crystal Bridges Museum of Modern Art in February. Gschwandtner has other works at Los Angeles’ Shoshana Wayne Gallery.

The project “uses film from every movie in my collection,” she said, and includes footage “of hands at work on many forms of craft, like dyeing, knitting, crocheting and quilting.”