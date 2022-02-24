Quirky Rivermont Avenue home ready for a new owner

If a house is supposed to reflect its owner, then 1371 Rivermont Avenue is a perfect reflection of owner Martha Ballou.

From a nearly seven-foot-tall giraffe greeting visitors in the entryway to thrifted chandeliers hanging in each room, the space highlights the home’s historic past while still letting Ballou’s personality shine through.

“Facebook Market place is a treasure trove,” Ballou said.

While some of the eclectic furniture is family heirlooms dating back to the 1800s, Ballou strategically placed fun items she’s collected over the years in each room. What makes everything pop are the dark walls that are quickly contrasted with splashes of bright colors.

Even the stairs are an art piece. Ballou painted stars on the back staircase leading up to the second floor.

In two short years, Ballou has been able to transform the once neglected three-bedroom house into a property that could survive “at least 200 more years.”

“This house was fun to do,” said Ballou, a native New Yorker who moved to Virginia to be closer to her son in Washington, D.C. “It’s got good bones. At time, it was all I could afford. But I’ve easily put $100,000 into renovating it.”

Built in 1901, the house is one of the first constructed on Rivermont Avenue. According to Ballou, the original owner was a local merchant.

“Many of these houses survived on coal,” she said. “There’s this road behind my house where the coal truck would come up.”

As guests entire the home, it’s hard to miss the natural light that floods the front room, which is Ballou’s relaxation room of choice.

“It’s a good nap room,” she said. “In fact, I have an extra mattress in here. Throw on some blankets and you can curl up in front of the fireplace.”

But her pride and joy is the garden. Around the concrete patio, Ballou has surrounded the yard with plants and flowers. And she loves to point out the view of the mountains that she said is perfect at sunset.

“When [Ballou] bought the place, everything was overgrown,” said realtor Susan Murray, who sold Ballou the home back in 2020. “There was a gazebo out front that was falling apart that we ended up getting rid of, which was sad. But it’s amazing what she was able to do.”

As she waits for the right buyer, Ballou isn’t sure what she’ll do next. She’s selling her unique furniture and thinking about going back into social work. But she said she also wouldn’t mind traveling the country with her four little dogs.

“The buyer needs to be someone who loves the past,” she said. “And loves being surrounded by light.”

