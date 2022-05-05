Rabid fox bites person in Bedford County

A person bitten by a rabid fox in Bedford County is expected to be fine, the regional health district said Thursday.

The Central Virginia Health District said the fox bit a person on Stone Mountain Road near Moneta. The fox tested positive for rabies, and the person who was bitten will receive medical treatment.

Rabies treatments are very successful when begun soon after exposure, the health district said.

The health district recommends steps to prevent rabies in people and pets, including vaccinating pets; avoiding feeding stray animals; teaching children to avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar pets; avoiding handling sick, injured or dead animals; and refraining from trying to trap stray or wild animals.

Anyone bitten by a wild or stray animal should wash the wound thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, a doctor or the health department for further guidance.