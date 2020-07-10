Race and history collide at Point of Honor

The conversation felt particularly poignant within the context of this summer, which has seen a ripple effect of social unrest and upheaval following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Much of the discussion centered around creating inclusivity and diversity within systems that have long worked to keep people of color out of them.

Cheyney McKnight, historical interpreter and founder of Not Your Momma's History, pushed museums to hire more diverse staff, not just in the frontline staff, but within positions of power, among directors and curators.

“It takes effort. It took effort to keep people of color out of museums for the over 100 years that museums and historic sites existed in this country. It took effort. So it will take far more effort to bring them in," McKnight said. “We have to remake these systems to be inclusive. These systems were designed to be exclusive, not just for white people, but for a certain class of people, a very privileged class.”

Part of creating change, said Dontavius Williams, historical interpreter and founder of The Chronicles of Adam, is beginning to listen.