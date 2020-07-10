Race and history collide at Point of Honor

On Friday night, the panel discussion on the lawn of Point of Honor began with two acknowledgments.
The first, from Lynchburg Museum System Director Ted Delaney: that Point of Honor is more than a beautiful Federal-era home. It was also a 740-acre plantation that was home to a large enslaved community that lived and worked there for nearly a century.
The second, from Emily Kubota, curator of the Lynchburg Museum system: that the land they were on was once home to indigenous Virginians, most recently the Monacan Indian Nation, and they were the "original custodians of this land."
Both acknowledgements paved the way for the discussion that would follow — one that worked to reshape the narrative that often surrounds historic sites and immediately recognize issues of racial conflict and inequity within the conversation.
A few dozen spectators sprawled on the lawn, on blankets and in lawn chairs, watching the bank of panelists discuss the intersection of race and history in present times.
The event kicked-off Point of Honor's "Living History Weekend," that will continue into Saturday, featuring the Slave Dwelling Project, and four expert historical interpreters from South Carolina and New York.
At Friday's panel, the four interpreters were joined by local activist, Mirgina Sheffey, founder of Lynchburg RISE (Reaching Inclusivity and Systemic Equality), which organized many of the last month's protests, and has initiated town halls and dialogues between Lynchburg residents and the Lynchburg Police Department.
The conversation felt particularly poignant within the context of this summer, which has seen a ripple effect of social unrest and upheaval following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Much of the discussion centered around creating inclusivity and diversity within systems that have long worked to keep people of color out of them.
Cheyney McKnight, historical interpreter and founder of Not Your Momma's History, pushed museums to hire more diverse staff, not just in the frontline staff, but within positions of power, among directors and curators.
“It takes effort. It took effort to keep people of color out of museums for the over 100 years that museums and historic sites existed in this country. It took effort. So it will take far more effort to bring them in," McKnight said. “We have to remake these systems to be inclusive. These systems were designed to be exclusive, not just for white people, but for a certain class of people, a very privileged class.”
Part of creating change, said Dontavius Williams, historical interpreter and founder of The Chronicles of Adam, is beginning to listen.
He referenced Point of Honor on the hill behind them, and said while the architectural story of the home is valuable and should remain a part of the conversation, the beauty of it isn't the entire story.
"Somebody made those bricks, somebody cut down the trees that frame that house, somebody’s labor was stolen for all that to exist," Williams said. "All that needs to be a part of that narrative.”
McKnight spoke of the lies about slavery that have been fed to children in classrooms, on school field trips, in history textbooks only a few decades old that would try to paint slavery in a favorable light.
Sheffey reiterated this: that much of black history is told from the perspective of white society, and that enslaved people often weren't represented in their entirety, instead reduced to broken caricatures.
"We need to start occupying space," she said. "We should stop looking for the approval of America."
Though the issues are huge, and often daunting, Sheffey said that if organizers think locally, and make change in Lynchburg, they can be an example for the rest of the world. It's more than protesting — it's education, it's going to city council meetings and holding local government accountable, it's voting and making sure everyone is represented among elected officials.
"Let's start here," she said.
Rodney Prioleau, a historical interpreter and master mason, reiterated the importance of education.
"My motto now, is trying to learn and teach the past so that when the wheel comes back around we don’t end up back at the same spot. And in order to do that, you have to know your past," Prioleau said.
As classroom conversations grow, and museums work to create more inclusive programming, these discussions will be forced to the forefront, and hold unequitable systems accountable.
Joseph McGill, Jr., historical interpreter and founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, said regardless of audience, the stories must be consistent. He said that in order to create change, you have to be the solver of the problems you find around you.
The Slave Dwelling Project travels across the country and sleeps in former slave dwellings, working to create a more truthful and inclusive history and start conversations.
"I used to come to places like this often, and then I found something missing from these places, I found something missing from the narrative, so now ten years later I sleep in places like this," McGill said. "You find out what that problem is, and you make it your problem."
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
