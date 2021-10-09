Racist vandalism on public land near George Washington National Forest sparks outcry, call to action

"It was large, blatant and graphic," Mitchell said. "A lot happened to make that appear there."

He imagined the person responsible for the racial epithets had to prop the boat to hold it still. They had to drive out to a remote area of the national forest with paint and an intent.

It was May when Mitchell's friend found the message, and it stuck with him — so much so, that he woke up on Father's Day, went back to the bridge with his kayak, paint can and a roller, and completely covered it up. On his next trip to the area, he went to an island Mitchell and McRae frequent. There, on a "beautiful, carved sycamore," was the second message.

It was the exact same message, Mitchell said. "It had to have been a power tool, more precise than a chain saw." Likely, an attachment on a battery-operated angle grinder, making "deep, deep cuts."

McRae, who lives in Fluvanna County, said this won't keep him away from the area forever, but it has brought these latent concerns to the forefront of his mind. Every person he passes, every truck and car, he has to wonder if that was the perpetrator, has to worry about what comes next.

It isn't like the "usual random worries," he said, not a concern that someone crazy is lurking in the woods.