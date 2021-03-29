Randolph men's soccer coach Adam Godwin aims to serve, imbue players with passion for game

But Liberty went another direction with the hire, and with nearly a lifetime of work on the line, Godwin sought out about 100 opportunities in the coaching world. “No” was the response that always followed.

As he “reached a tipping point of pride and arrogance,” Godwin said he felt a deluge of humility dumped over him.

“My identity was wrapped up too much in the game,” he said. After all those rejections, Godwin remembers applying for the job at Randolph and the moment, before a phone call about the job with then-Randolph athletic director Tina Hill, when he surrendered his future.

"’OK God, listen. I really hope this is a ‘yes,’” Godwin remembered praying. “If it is, I’m going to take it right now. If this is a ‘no,’ I’m OK with that. But if this is a ‘no,’ I want you to know I’m going to be done with coaching. … If you want this, it’s yours.”

That, Godwin believes, was what God had been waiting for, and a step in finally opening the door to coaching again, after two years out of the game.

“Like [God] was sitting up there saying, ‘Yes, Adam. Finally you’ve gotten it.”

'It's not a job; it's a passion'