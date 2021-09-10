Readers of The News & Advance share their 9/11 memories

Editor's note: It’s been 20 years and we haven’t forgotten. With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in mind, The News & Advance asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here is a selection of responses we received.
I was working out at home in Midlothian watching "Good Morning, America" [when the news coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks began]. Boy I tell you, I just cried. My only memory was thinking "How am I going to leave my children?" I was in the Army Reserve for the time. That’s our mission, to always stay ready. My kids were so young.
It still gets me emotional, when I saw the choice [referring to World Trade Center victims jumping to their deaths]. It was probably one of the profound things I ever saw: to make a decision how they would die. I thought it was so horrific.
I just figured we could be called up and I would be gone for years. It made me realize now was the time; this is what I had been training for. There was no decision to make. I would have to go and cease my life as it was and enter a new form of war.
— Stephanie Gerber, Amherst County resident, wife, mother and Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, Iraq and Jordan
While I was working in Staunton as director of tourism, I was attending, along with a colleague, a tourism conference in Norfolk. Immediately following breakfast, conference attendees were ushered into a room with a television, where we watched the second plane hit the World Trade Center.
The conference ended immediately, and my colleague stated we needed to get away immediately since the Naval yard was directly across the street, and she suggested we needed to get away via a different route that did not involve tunnels or bridges. We took U.S. 460, even though it was not the most direct route home. That took us through Lynchburg where I would later work as director of tourism (2014 to 2017) and Bedford where I would later also serve as Director of Tourism from 2007 to 2017. It was also memorable because it was my travelling companion's birthday.
The journey home seemed to take forever, not simply because of the distance involved, but because we could not reach anyone by phone because the lines were jammed. Both of us tried without success to call friends in New York to see if they where safe. I would later learn the parents of a friend of mine were on the plane that went down that day in Pennsylvania.
— Sergei Troubetzkoy, 71, Lynchburg
When I first learn about the planes crashing into the twin towers, I was in my bedroom rolling up my hair. This was about a little after 8:30 a.m. and I just had finish working night shift at the hospital.
I turned on the television, my father was looking at the television in the living room and I ask him what was going on. He said the planes had crash into the twin towers. Then, the news reporter said another plane had crash into the Pentagon also. You could see smoke, and ash coming from the buildings. It was unreal, people were everywhere. I was talking with my nephew about the crash, he told me "that just the previous week he, and his friends were at the twin towers, that could have been them."
It may have been 20 years ago, but it still feels like yesterday each memorial year. So many lives were lost, and affected by this tragedy. These men, and women will sadly be miss, honored and forever live in our hearts for the sacrifice for their country.
— Kay Johnson, 57, Lynchburg
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was working at Macy's in Arlington. My store is on the other side of I-395 from the Pentagon, and my department's entrances from outside faced the Pentagon. I heard the plane as it approached. I heard the impact, and felt the shock wave as the ground shook causing fixtures to rattle and lights to sway.
I looked out those doors facing the Pentagon, and although the highway blocked my view of the building, I saw the wall of thick black smoke rising up. A few minutes passed and then the evacuation reached those doors. Military personnel streamed in, looking for a phone. Some of our phones didn't work, supposedly because Macy's phones were routed through the Herald Square store in NYC and lines were destroyed when the towers fell, but the ones that did work had lines of people waiting to use them.
We were ordered to shut down and evacuate ourselves. It took five to six hours to get out of Northern Virginia. No Metro, so tons of people were walking. I-395 was closed, so side streets were clogged. I found out a couple months later that I knew someone on one of the planes that flew into one of the towers. I had worked with a lovely older lady at Macy's in Nashua, New Hampshire, named Ellie. Her daughter, Amy Sweeney, was a flight attendant for American Airlines. I had met her when she’d come in to visit her mother at work.
I’ll never forget.
— Brian Morgan, 45, Lynchburg
I remember being at my school in 6th grade. The principal called the entire school into the chapel to deliver the news about the attack on our country. While I didn’t know anyone personally involved with the attacks, as a 12-year-old kid, I remember feeling fear and sadness for the people suffering.
We prayed a prayer, and I tried everything I could to make sure God heard my prayer. Some days later, President Bush declared war and I remember feeling that fear even stronger. I had only read and studied about being at war. I was actually witnessing a war beginning, and I wasn’t sure what it would lead to. Thoughts came to my mind that maybe the enemy would come here and kill me or my friends and family.
As a child, even with no one I knew personally involved with the war or the attacks, I felt very afraid. I couldn’t imagine what other people felt who were directly involved in some way. My heart is still heavy for all those who fought and died in the endless war on terror.
— Todd Cooper, 32, Lynchburg
I was awakened the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 by a phone call from my mother-in-law. She told me that an American Airlines plane had just flown into the World Trade Center. I didn’t believe it!
I had just finished a trip as a New York-based American Airlines captain the afternoon before. The weather had been beautiful! It would be the same today. So it wasn’t the weather. I went to our den and turned on the TV to see what was happening. My younger daughter was home sick, and we watched as the plane hit the second tower. I couldn’t comprehend what I was witnessing. I told my daughter that she would never forget this day.
When I heard that AA flight 77 had flown into the Pentagon, I became griped by dread. I was based in D.C. for 13 years before transferring to New York. I would know at least one of the crew. I logged into AA’s computer and tried to pull up the crew list. The company had already blocked all of the flights information (standard practice for an accident).
I called my wife at work and tearfully told her what was happening. That I had lost friends. As it turned out I knew five of AA 77’s six crew. One grew up in Farmville. He and his wife were on the plane. Later in October, I flew President Ford out of New York, after he had visited the 9/11 site. I can still see their faces.
— David Hartman, 74, Bedford County
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was teaching chemistry at Miami Edison Senior High School in Miami, Florida. An announcement came over the loud speaker for teachers to turn on their classroom televisions but with no further explanation.
The two large buildings we saw on fire were like a scene out of a horror movie but there was no sound and I wondered why we had to watch that. At the time, we did not know that what we were watching was a REAL, LIVE horror.
It wasn't until much later in the day that I understood what had really occurred and began to realize the awful and lasting consequences.
— Mary Thompson, 74, Lynchburg