Readers of The News & Advance share their 9/11 memories

The conference ended immediately, and my colleague stated we needed to get away immediately since the Naval yard was directly across the street, and she suggested we needed to get away via a different route that did not involve tunnels or bridges. We took U.S. 460, even though it was not the most direct route home. That took us through Lynchburg where I would later work as director of tourism (2014 to 2017) and Bedford where I would later also serve as Director of Tourism from 2007 to 2017. It was also memorable because it was my travelling companion's birthday.

The journey home seemed to take forever, not simply because of the distance involved, but because we could not reach anyone by phone because the lines were jammed. Both of us tried without success to call friends in New York to see if they where safe. I would later learn the parents of a friend of mine were on the plane that went down that day in Pennsylvania.

— Sergei Troubetzkoy, 71, Lynchburg

When I first learn about the planes crashing into the twin towers, I was in my bedroom rolling up my hair. This was about a little after 8:30 a.m. and I just had finish working night shift at the hospital.