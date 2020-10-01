 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reading your title report before listing

Reading your title report before listing

{{featured_button_text}}
Karen 2019.JPG

Karen Hall, immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors.

While it might not be the first thing on your list, there are quite a few reasons you should read several important documents before making any property purchase.

Those include your title abstract, the title insurance policy with schedule of exclusions, the survey while you walk the property lines and any homeowners’ association documents.

You may have inspected a property and everything looked great, so you didn’t look at the county plat or have a survey done and rushed to buy it. Then after closing, you see something you thought was a part of your land and, as it turns out, it is not.

The truth is in almost every circumstance, there is a potential for issues to arise if important documents are not reviewed thoroughly before purchasing property. There is a chance you may be OK with dealing with the issue yourself, but wouldn’t you like to know about it before you choose to purchase?

When you are purchasing a property using a multiple listing service transaction, the settlement company usually provides information on the legal rights and responsibilities that come with your new home or land.

They also may provide a plat of the property, which will show property boundaries, or you may order a survey to be completed with your purchase.

Your schedule of exclusions will be provided by your title insurance company alongside your insurance.

You need to read that list of exclusions and make sure you review any issues. You typically receive all these documents in a packet after you are going into escrow.

Make sure you read these documents. Review them with your agent, insurance officer and, potentially, a lawyer, if needed. You are making one of the largest purchases you might ever make. Use your knowledge to protect yourself and your purchase.

If you are not familiar with title insurance, be sure to ask questions of your REALTOR® as this information is vital to your purchase.

Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.

Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm
Local News

Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm

Tucked at the end of Irvington Springs Road is a secret garden.

Not so secret really, but some compare visiting the flower farm to finding the speakeasies of the Prohibition era. Visitors drive down a secluded gravel drive tucked off Boonsboro Road that ends at the flower farm, where bouquets can be purchased on the honor system with cash or credit card.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert