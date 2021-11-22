Red Hill's new director of community engagement hopes to educate broader audience

Henry is known most famously as one of the Founding Fathers of America, as well as the first governor of the commonwealth. His skills as an orator were among his strongest, being known for the famous quote, "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

Melissa Carwile, director of operations at Red Hill, said the team was "very excited" to welcome Fowlkes on staff last month.

"Takisha is very outgoing and full of energy and we believe that she will be a definite asset to Red Hill in engaging the community and bringing in new audiences through her engagement and new programming," Carwile said.

"Takisha has quickly become a valuable part of our Red Hill family."

After one month on the job, Fowlkes and the rest of the staff are working on a more focused approach to get the word out about all the good things going on at the first Governor's final home.

"The main thing is that we try to engage people in the community just to let them know we are here. We have been reaching out to see if we can find descendants of the enslaved people that lived on the property, as well as educate them on Patrick Henry and what he did here," Fowlkes said.