Red, ripe and delicious: Strawberry season has arrived in Central Virginia

Yoder said last May there was more uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and the farm had to implement new safety measures, but now he describes it as the “new normal.”

The farm divided its fields into zones to distance pickers and space people out and added hand-washing stations. He said he saw more people last year just because they were looking for something to do outside.

“Our polices are aren't quite as strict as they were last year and everyone is used to spacing out from others and I think last year was a but crazier as far as people weren’t working and school wasn’t in session, so I think our crowd sizes were larger last year than they are now, but we’re still getting very good crowds,” he said. “Nothing to complain about.”

Central Virginia doesn’t have many strawberry growers; Yoder said that’s because of the challenging climate and the berries like to grow in mild temperatures with a flat terrain.

He recommends using the strawberries to make shortcake, pie or just to eat them.

“We love strawberry season, so we get excited about it too. It’s one of those treats that's only in for a certain amount of time and we’re happy that we have a lot of strawberry fans that come out to see us,” he said.