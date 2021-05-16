Red, ripe and delicious: Strawberry season has arrived in Central Virginia

Strawberry season is in full swing, and although there aren’t as many pickers as last year — when people were cooped up looking for safe ways to have fun during the pandemic — growers still say they are happy with the turnout.
Lowell Yoder, partner at Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg, said so far it’s been a great strawberry season and a lot of that has to do with the weather.
“The rains have been timed about right and we've had just a lot of really pretty days and that always makes strawberry farmers smile,” he said.
He said the crop and quality of the strawberries at his farm are great this year, and although the timing of the crop may be on the late side, that’s pretty normal for the region.
Strawberry season usually begins in late April or early May and runs until the first week of June.
Ideal growing weather is dry, mid-70-degree days and pleasant evenings with no extreme temperatures, Yoder said.
The last few weekends were cool so the berries haven’t been ripening as quickly, Yoder said. The farm has had to close early a few times because the patch gets picked out and there aren't enough strawberries for everyone.
“It’s disappointing to people, but really it’s healthier for the plants because you don’t want overripe fruit out there; it’s better to keep all the fruit picked so you don’t have disease issues,” he said.
Yoder said last May there was more uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and the farm had to implement new safety measures, but now he describes it as the “new normal.”
The farm divided its fields into zones to distance pickers and space people out and added hand-washing stations. He said he saw more people last year just because they were looking for something to do outside.
“Our polices are aren't quite as strict as they were last year and everyone is used to spacing out from others and I think last year was a but crazier as far as people weren’t working and school wasn’t in session, so I think our crowd sizes were larger last year than they are now, but we’re still getting very good crowds,” he said. “Nothing to complain about.”
Central Virginia doesn’t have many strawberry growers; Yoder said that’s because of the challenging climate and the berries like to grow in mild temperatures with a flat terrain.
He recommends using the strawberries to make shortcake, pie or just to eat them.
“We love strawberry season, so we get excited about it too. It’s one of those treats that's only in for a certain amount of time and we’re happy that we have a lot of strawberry fans that come out to see us,” he said.
Generally speaking, the extended wet and colder spring has delayed the early strawberry crop across most of the state, Tony Banks with Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said.
"However, as temperatures warm there should be plenty of berries," he said. "Many growers plant varieties with different maturities in order to extend the duration of harvest season."
At Seamans’ Orchard in Roseland, the strawberry-growing season has been up and down. The cooler temperatures slow down the ripening of strawberries, Office Manager Anne Seaman Kidd said.
“Strawberries do much better in warm, dry temperatures versus hot and wet,” she said.
Seamans’ has roughly five acres of strawberries, and Kidd said this season definitely has been a drier than last year.
Kidd’s father, Richard, wanted to diversify Seamans’ Orchard more, so he added strawberry picking in 2004.
“Before strawberries we raised only apples, pumpkins and beef cattle,” she said. “Harvesting strawberries in the spring worked well with the rest of our operation time-wise. We don’t start harvesting apples until late July or early August.”
The orchard asks that pickers practice social distancing away from others who are not in the same picking party. It also asks people to wear their masks while shopping inside.
She said the orchard has seen a nice crowd of visitors on the weekends but she does think the numbers are less during the week than last year when more customers were looking for safe ways to get out during the pandemic.
She said Seamans’ provides containers for customers or they are welcome to bring their own.
“We also sell strawberry ice cream made with our strawberries,” she said. “We have some of the best views in Nelson County — yes, we are biased, but others would agree with us.”