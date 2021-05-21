Red Truck provides food, fellowship through pandemic

On a sunny Wednesday morning in a parking lot on 5th Street, Lynchburg area residents gathered for a prayer and lined up at a large, bright red truck to receive canned goods, meats, vegetables and dairy products to take home to their families.
It’s not just another food donation to them. It's an opportunity for weekly fellowship with their neighbors.
Dinah Anderson, of Madison Heights, has been coming for food and clothing for the last few years and said it’s been a blessing to her life. She makes the drive to this particular food bank because she knows so many of the people who show up.
“You look around at this, and you see what's going on, look at everybody talking,” she said. “I love the fellowship because I live by myself. People give me their telephone number and we go to visit each other.”
The Red Truck began five years ago at 606 5th St. in connection with Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, located across the street. Since then, the nonprofit has been operating out of a parking lot across the street from the church every Wednesday.
The ministry now serves about 250 families per week.
Robert Putt, a founding member of the Red Truck Ministries, said the mission of the nonprofit is to provide healthy food to the community, while also giving encouragement and helping build a sense of community in the areas the Red Truck visits.
“We think that's a big part of what we do,” he said. “So we provide the physical food that folks need for their body, but also spiritual food as we pray with folks when they come here and ask them about their preferences. Everybody's got a story, everybody wants to tell you their story, and that's a big part of what we do is we listen to people tell their story.”
Some come to talk about family issues, and others come seeking prayer to help them find job opportunities.
“It’s just that personal connection with people that this provides,” Putt said.
The food comes from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and about 100 volunteers across all sites come out to serve in snow, rain, sleet and hail — and even the pandemic, he said.
In addition to the flagship site on 5th Street, the ministry now serves at five sites in different parts of the community on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Depending on the site, the clientele changes. Some sites have more families and children, while others have more seniors.
The food is available to anyone who wants to come, Putt said, adding there are no income restrictions.
During the pandemic some senior adults were not comfortable coming out so the truck began delivering to houses in some locations.
“There were less folks coming during the pandemic, mainly because of that, and some folks didn’t come because of the stimulus monies,” Putt said. “We try to supplement what folks are already getting. Over the years, we’ve seen homeless folks come in and I remember the time that someone came in and said, ‘Hey, I can't take this can because I don't have a can opener.’ So then we went to mostly pop top cans and stuff that’s easy to open if you’re living on the street.”
The ministry, he said, has learned to adapt to find the best way of serving the community.
“Every time that we do this, there's something different going on with somebody that comes. We also go beyond meeting just the food needs. We've also purchased beds for folks,” Putt said.
Area churches have partnered with the ministry to provide clothes at some sites.
When the ministry began five years ago, it operated out of what essentially was a closet in West Lynchburg Baptist Church but as of November, the Red Truck now runs out of a 5,000-square-foot-warehouse that it purchased on the corner of Jackson and 5th streets.
“We’re just continuing to grow,” Putt said. “We did two million pounds of food last year. So it started as a bunch of churches coming together. We have about 12 different churches that are represented, and then we have organizations in town that help.”
Putt said he is working with another church to open up a seventh site soon and the nonprofit always needs more volunteers to help package food at the warehouse or even just show up to a site to talk to people.
This is longtime volunteer Maria Brown’s strong suit. She comes down to the 5th Street site every Wednesday on her break as a nurse at the Community Access Network to help hand out food and pray with community members.
“When I first heard about it from my church I got so excited and I'm just a people person anyway and I just came out and I started doing the registrations and got to meet the people and got to know them and know their families,” she said.
She said looks forward to Wednesday mornings and gets excited to see the people who show up.
“We not only feed their bodies but we feed their mind with prayer and it's just a lot of energy out here,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade this ministry for anything in the world.”