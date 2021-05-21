Red Truck provides food, fellowship through pandemic

“There were less folks coming during the pandemic, mainly because of that, and some folks didn’t come because of the stimulus monies,” Putt said. “We try to supplement what folks are already getting. Over the years, we’ve seen homeless folks come in and I remember the time that someone came in and said, ‘Hey, I can't take this can because I don't have a can opener.’ So then we went to mostly pop top cans and stuff that’s easy to open if you’re living on the street.”

The ministry, he said, has learned to adapt to find the best way of serving the community.

“Every time that we do this, there's something different going on with somebody that comes. We also go beyond meeting just the food needs. We've also purchased beds for folks,” Putt said.

Area churches have partnered with the ministry to provide clothes at some sites.

When the ministry began five years ago, it operated out of what essentially was a closet in West Lynchburg Baptist Church but as of November, the Red Truck now runs out of a 5,000-square-foot-warehouse that it purchased on the corner of Jackson and 5th streets.