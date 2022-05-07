Redistricting removes Bedford County from 6th District - except at one home

Thanks to recent redistricting following the 2020 census, Bedford County no longer will be in Virginia's 6th Congressional District — except at the home of Patrick Hancock and his fiancée.

That means the two will be the only Bedford County residents eligible to vote in the 6th District Republican primary next month between incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline and challenger Merritt Hale. But, while they described themselves as "pretty regular voters," Hancock said they're also Libertarians and therefore don't even plan to participate in the primary.

“Neither of us feel like it’s a very fair thing to vote in another party’s primary, because I’m not going to be voting for either one of those guys this fall,” Hancock explained.

Nonetheless, the quirk — called a "split precinct" — comes with a hefty price tag: coding the election on the voting equipment costs $975, plus $90 for each voting machine in the polling place and one at the registrar’s office in case the two voters cast their ballots early, said Bedford County registrar Barbara Gunter.

The cost of having election officials working on Election Day will be about $535. There are other expenses, including the delivery and retrieval of voting equipment, and electoral board costs for conducting the canvass of the election. All in all, this election will cost the county thousands of dollars — for two people.

“None of this is in any way the fault of the voters that live in this residence and we are available and happy to serve them in any way we can. This is an issue between the county's administrative boundary and the census block lines, neither of which the voters or I have any control over,” Gunter said.

Localities across Virginia have been undergoing redistricting — redrawing political boundaries based on the latest census data to ensure populations accurately reflect government representation. The process, which happens every 10 years, affects voting precincts, too.

Census data for Bedford County was later coming in than projected, resulting in a delay of redistricting for the county. A redistricting committee drew up new district lines as the data came in, and the resulting new congressional district lines for the 6th District moved almost that entire district out of Bedford County — except for the one house.

Gunter said the house, to her knowledge, represents the county’s smallest split precinct.

The county had to file for a waiver that will allow split precincts, since local redistricting is running a little behind schedule, a move the board of supervisors approved in a meeting April 25.

The new 6th District has a Republican primary in June. Consequently, it is the only part of Bedford County to have a primary this year.

The couple's house is on the border of Bedford and Roanoke counties, and years ago, the commissioners of revenue agreed this household would pay taxes and receive services from Bedford County instead of Roanoke County, Gunter explained, a history reiterated by Bedford County attorney Patrick Skelley in the April 25 supervisors meeting. According to images of the property, the county administrative boundary goes directly through the house itself.

Per Virginia law, Bedford County has to keep open the precinct for these two voters for the 45-day absentee voting period ahead of the June 21 Republican primary. Even if the individuals voted early, Bedford County officials said, the county must keep their precinct open through the Virginia primary election day, whether it is being used or not.

“Because this one house is clearly in the 6th congressional district, we must comply with all requirements for conducting an election including being available for early voting 45 days prior to the primary, being open on two Saturdays prior to the primary, and staffing a minimum of three election officials in the polling place on Election Day,” Gunter said in an email.

This situation for this one house will arise again any time the 6th District is the only one having an election, such as this year's primary, Gunter said.

Hancock said the county being legally required to keep open a voting location for two people who will not be participating in the primary seems like a waste of resources.

“I get the need for redistricting, and keeping voting districts of similar populations, but to hold a special election, a primary, for such a few number of people, that seems kind of weird,” Hancock said.

Bedford County is not the only locality in Virginia facing this issue, Gunter said, although it is still uncommon.

