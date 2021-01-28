Region 2000 considers tipping fee increase, hears solar farm proposal

The Region 2000 Services Authority on Wednesday heard its proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, which contains a tipping fee increase for the regional landfill at both the member and market rates.
The proposed $7.2 million budget is a 2.73% increase over fiscal year 2021, and also includes a 3% merit-based salary increase for authority employees.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the tipping fee has not increased in several years, but staff has known for a while that the authority would incrementally begin increasing the fee through fiscal year 2031, when the landfill is projected to reach capacity.
According to the latest staff estimations, the tipping fee will cap at about $35 for members, and $36 at the market rate by the time the landfill reaches capacity.
Currently, the rate sits at $30.25 per ton for members, and $40.25 at the market rate. The proposed budget contains a $1 increase for each, raising the tipping fees to $31.25 and $41.25, respectively.
The proposed salary increase would cost about $28,887 annually, according to Rosalie Majerus, deputy director of finance for Region 2000.
Gibson said staff was not given raises last year, and he believes raises would be "justified" to support continued good employee retention and "excellent performance." Though raises were not included in the fiscal year 2021 budget, the authority did authorize a $1,000 bonus for its 19 full-time employees at its January meeting.
The authority operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg. Each locality is represented by its city manager or county administrator.
The authority agreed to meet in early March to discuss the budget further. Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said he would like to look it over more carefully, and is not yet sure if he will support the tipping fee increase.
If the authority decides to consider the increase, it will have to advertise for a public hearing before approving the budget.
Also at its Wednesday meeting, the authority heard a proposal from New York-based BQ Energy, a renewable energy developer that builds projects on brownfield sites and landfills.
The "conceptual proposal," presented by Carey Kling with BQ Energy, outlines a utility-scale solar panel installation project of about 100 acres that could potentially be installed on closed portions of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill in Campbell County, and adjoining properties also owned by Region 2000, like a tract of land owned by the services authority that is referred to as the Bennett property.
Kling said the project would require BQ to enter into a 30-year lease with the authority, and it could install the panels in closed portions of the landfill, working around things like monitoring wells or air vents. She said BQ needs at least 100 acres for a viable project, and the solar energy generated would be sold, though Region 2000 is not required to purchase any of the power.
The Bennett property totals about 300 acres, but portions of it would have to be deforested to support a solar farm. The current closed area of the Livestock Road landfill totals about 30 acres, according to Gibson. When the landfill reaches capacity, there will be another about 20 to 30 acres of closed area.
If the authority were to choose to pursue the project, it would need to put out a request for competing proposals for at least 45 days before it could move forward with the proposal. On Wednesday, authority representatives indicated some interest but did not move to accept it at that meeting.
If the authority were to pursue the solar project, it would require a special use permit from the county. Campbell County has approved four solar farm projects in recent years, but as recently as this week, the Campbell County Planning Commission voted to recommend the denial of a new 10-acre solar project.
This would not be the authority's first foray into renewable energy. Gibson updated authority members on Wednesday regarding a plan to finalize a potential contract on a gas-to-energy project with INGENCO in the coming weeks. Gibson said once finalized, staff will bring it before the board for consideration. The authority initially advertised for the project about a year ago.