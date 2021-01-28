Region 2000 considers tipping fee increase, hears solar farm proposal

The authority operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg. Each locality is represented by its city manager or county administrator.

The authority agreed to meet in early March to discuss the budget further. Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said he would like to look it over more carefully, and is not yet sure if he will support the tipping fee increase.

If the authority decides to consider the increase, it will have to advertise for a public hearing before approving the budget.

Also at its Wednesday meeting, the authority heard a proposal from New York-based BQ Energy, a renewable energy developer that builds projects on brownfield sites and landfills.

The "conceptual proposal," presented by Carey Kling with BQ Energy, outlines a utility-scale solar panel installation project of about 100 acres that could potentially be installed on closed portions of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill in Campbell County, and adjoining properties also owned by Region 2000, like a tract of land owned by the services authority that is referred to as the Bennett property.