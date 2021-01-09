Region 2000 discusses pending litigation over landfill money

A dispute over $2.5 million in undistributed Region 2000 Services Authority funds will be handled in court after authority members gave Region 2000 staff the greenlight to hire an attorney in response to the pending excess revenue litigation.
The authority is made up of four member localities, each represented by leadership from the counties of Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, plus the city of Lynchburg. Together, they operate the regional landfill on Livestock Road on behalf of its members.
Through the lawsuit, Campbell and Lynchburg are seeking a judgment regarding the meaning and usage of "excess revenue" as it pertains to the authority's original member use agreement adopted in 2008. The differences in interpretation of this phrase have halted millions in funds from being distributed to the two localities.
Excess revenue is generated through the accumulation of an additional $10 per ton paid by commercial businesses for landfill use. Commercial businesses pay $10 more per ton to use the regional landfill than its member users — the rate sits at $30.25 per ton for members and $40.25 at the market rate.
The excess revenue was designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace" they transferred to the authority, according to the lawsuit, and despite its annual distribution for the 10 years prior, a 2-2 vote in September 2019 denied Lynchburg and Campbell County their annual payments of “excess revenue” for fiscal year 2019 and again in fiscal year 2020 the following September.
For the past two years, Appomattox and Nelson counties have voted to deny Campbell and Lynchburg the excess revenue — arguing they have already been compensated for their airspace — and leaving the money in stasis after each stalemate vote. In March, Campbell supervisors voted to pursue legal recourse.
The current complaint, filed in December, has Lynchburg and Campbell County as plaintiffs. The authority is identified as the defendant and Nelson and Appomattox as interested parties in the civil lawsuit.
At its Friday authority meeting, Services Authority Board Attorney Bill Hefty sought approval to hire an attorney to respond to the litigation and receive direction on the position the authority should take in the matter.
Interim Lynchburg City Manager Reid Wodicka admitted it was a challenging subject and an awkward situation — with all four localities involved in the legal dispute also members of the same authority.
"We are the governing body of such a critical piece of infrastructure for all our communities, and unfortunately we have not been able to agree on what I would really suggest is a fairly straightforward administrative issue," Wodicka said. "This is all, to me, a little bit odd. We find ourselves not only being representatives and advocates for our communities but also we operate in the interest of the entire authority, this is certainly a challenging thing."
He motioned that the authority authorize the retainer of Jeremy Carroll, the attorney recommended by Hefty, and that the authority not recommend any specific legal strategy.
Hefty agreed this was the best approach: for the authority not to take a position, and instead "let the court decide," with legal representation for the four localities "arguing both sides of it."
The motion was unanimously approved, with Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams noting that the member use agreement already spells out the definition of "excess revenue" — it's just the interpretation that the authority does not agree on.
The amended complaint requests the court declare the "meaning and usage" of the term, and resolve if the funds are intended to be used to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell, and whether those funds must be distributed.
Also at its Friday meeting, the authority approved $1,000 bonuses for the 19 full-time service authority employees, totaling $19,000.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the authority was unable to give a raise in July due to the pandemic, and the hard work of the employees merits a bonus, particularly since the authority never shut down or closed its doors during the onset of COVID-19.
The motion to approve $1,000 bonuses passed with a 3-1 vote, with Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers opposing. He had voiced support for the initial bonus request of $1,400 for each full-time employee, but a substitute motion from Adams proposed it be decreased to $1,000 since she said she could not support a bonus larger than the amount Appomattox County employees received at the end of 2020.