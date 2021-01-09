Region 2000 discusses pending litigation over landfill money

He motioned that the authority authorize the retainer of Jeremy Carroll, the attorney recommended by Hefty, and that the authority not recommend any specific legal strategy.

Hefty agreed this was the best approach: for the authority not to take a position, and instead "let the court decide," with legal representation for the four localities "arguing both sides of it."

The motion was unanimously approved, with Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams noting that the member use agreement already spells out the definition of "excess revenue" — it's just the interpretation that the authority does not agree on.

The amended complaint requests the court declare the "meaning and usage" of the term, and resolve if the funds are intended to be used to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell, and whether those funds must be distributed.

Also at its Friday meeting, the authority approved $1,000 bonuses for the 19 full-time service authority employees, totaling $19,000.

Authority Director Clarke Gibson said the authority was unable to give a raise in July due to the pandemic, and the hard work of the employees merits a bonus, particularly since the authority never shut down or closed its doors during the onset of COVID-19.

The motion to approve $1,000 bonuses passed with a 3-1 vote, with Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers opposing. He had voiced support for the initial bonus request of $1,400 for each full-time employee, but a substitute motion from Adams proposed it be decreased to $1,000 since she said she could not support a bonus larger than the amount Appomattox County employees received at the end of 2020.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.