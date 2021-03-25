Region 2000 Service Authority to pursue flat rates in budget, gas-to-energy project takes next steps

The authority would transfer rights to its landfill gas to INGENCO, the gas that is currently being burned off by flares as it is produced. The energy project would convert the landfill gas to electricity, and would require a lease agreement for a two acre parcel adjacent to the flare station at the landfill which would house the building for INGENCO's engines and generators.

According to the contract, this would be a 20-year agreement, and 18 months from the date of the agreement, the authority would begin to receive 10% of the gross revenue from the project, or a minimum of $8,333 per month, whichever is greater.

Each of the representatives present — except Adams, who was no longer on the call at that point — indicated they were in favor of authorizing the execution of the agreement and the lease with INGECO. However, the contract is contingent on land-use approval and permitting from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.

Rogers said if the board decides it does not want the energy project in its community, it can deny the requested land use.