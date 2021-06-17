Region 2000 Services Authority approves $7M FY 2022 budget

If the trend continues through fiscal year 2022, about $4.1 million will be withheld from the localities, according to an estimate by Rosalie Majerus, deputy director of finance for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission.

In the fall, the authority will again take a vote on whether or not to distribute the fiscal year 2021 funds.

However, after Sept. 1, according to staff, the excess revenue, or “airspace reserve” — projected to be about $1.2 million in fiscal year 2022 — will be governed by a financial policy adopted by the board several years ago, rather than the member use agreement as it has been until now.

Moving forward, the financial policy states the authority would keep 25% of the excess revenue and Campbell County would receive 75% as the host community.

While under the member use agreement, the distribution must be voted on by the authority, under the financial policy it would not be, according to an opinion presented by Services Authority Board Attorney Bill Hefty.

In a written statement, he said the policy states the authority "will" distribute the amount as specified.