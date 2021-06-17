Region 2000 Services Authority approves $7M FY 2022 budget

The Region 2000 Services Authority on Wednesday approved its $7 million fiscal year 2022 budget, one that contains a 5% merit-based salary increase for authority staff and no changes to the landfill's cost of service.
The authority is made up of four member localities, each represented by leadership from the counties of Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, and the city of Lynchburg. Together, they operate the regional landfill on Livestock Road in Campbell County.
The budget approval comes after several delays, including a failed attempt to pass the same budget at the authority's May meeting.
A fiscal year 2022 budget proposal was first brought before the board in January and since then has seen a number of changes. The initial proposal included a $1 increase for member and market tipping fee rates at the regional landfill, and a 3% merit-based salary increase for authority staff.
The approved budget heard Wednesday contained no rate increases and a 5% employee merit-based salary increase, which would cost $48,146 and likely impact 21 authority employees. The flat rate and salary increases were made possible by the sale of heavy equipment and other proposed budget line item reductions.
Authority members supported the wage increases, many citing similar 5% raises that were approved in their own localities for fiscal year 2022.
The tipping fee will remain at $30.25 per ton for members, and $40.25 at the market rate.
Authority Director Clarke Gibson warned without incremental increases to the tipping fee — which hasn’t changed since fiscal year 2018 — the next several years could see steeper increases.
Ultimately, the budget passed in a 3-1 vote, with Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers opposing.
Much of the complications surrounding the budget centered on an issue that currently has the authority in the midst of contentious litigation. The lawsuit centers around the concept of "excess revenue," the amount generated through the accumulation of an additional $10 per ton paid by commercial businesses for landfill use.
Currently, through a lawsuit, Campbell and Lynchburg seek a judgment regarding the meaning and usage of “excess revenue” as it pertains to the authority’s original member use agreement adopted in 2008. The differences in interpretation of this phrase have halted millions of dollars from being distributed to the two localities.
The excess revenue was designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace” they transferred to the authority, according to the lawsuit, and despite its annual distribution for the 10 years prior, a 2-2 vote in September 2019 denied Lynchburg and Campbell County their annual payments of “excess revenue” for fiscal year 2019 and again in fiscal year 2020.
If the trend continues through fiscal year 2022, about $4.1 million will be withheld from the localities, according to an estimate by Rosalie Majerus, deputy director of finance for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission.
In the fall, the authority will again take a vote on whether or not to distribute the fiscal year 2021 funds.
However, after Sept. 1, according to staff, the excess revenue, or “airspace reserve” — projected to be about $1.2 million in fiscal year 2022 — will be governed by a financial policy adopted by the board several years ago, rather than the member use agreement as it has been until now.
Moving forward, the financial policy states the authority would keep 25% of the excess revenue and Campbell County would receive 75% as the host community.
While under the member use agreement, the distribution must be voted on by the authority, under the financial policy it would not be, according to an opinion presented by Services Authority Board Attorney Bill Hefty.
In a written statement, he said the policy states the authority "will" distribute the amount as specified.
Both Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter and Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams said they had spoken with their own attorneys who presented a different opinion than Hefty's, and disagree that under the fiscal policy the money would be automatically distributed.
Carter said they maintained that "the member use agreement governs, period."
Adams motioned for an approval of the budget despite this difference in legal opinion since the financial policy will not impact the budget until fiscal year 2023, and the distribution of fiscal year 2021 excess revenue is contingent on a vote that will be taken later in the year.
The authority will next meet on July 28.