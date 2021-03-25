Region 2000 Services Authority to pursue flat rates in budget, gas-to-energy project takes next steps

After taking a second pass at its proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, the Region 2000 Services Authority directed staff to return with a budget that does not contain rate increases and instead explores other strategies to offset costs.
At its Wednesday meeting, the authority heard a proposed $7.19 million budget that included a 75-cent increase for member and market rates for the regional landfill, as well as a 3% merit-based salary increase for authority employees.
The initial budget proposed in January contained a $1 increase for each, and this revision represented a 25-cent reduction. Currently, the rate sits at $30.25 per ton for members, and $40.25 at the market rate.
This would be the first rate increase since fiscal year 2018, according to Authority Director Clarke Gibson, and staff had planned to begin incremental increases until the landfill is projected to reach capacity in fiscal year 2030.
Ultimately, the authority — which is composed of representatives from Lynchburg and the counties of Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, and operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — indicated it would not be interested in considering a rate increase or advertising for the required public hearing.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Rogers asked staff to look into ways the increase could be mitigated and to investigate alternate strategies.
Gaynelle Hart, Lynchburg director of public works who represented the city at Wednesday's meeting, and Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams also indicated they would not be in favor of rate increases.
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers said in the absence of an increase, staff should look into balancing actions, such as revisiting the tonnage projection estimates or reducing transfers to reserve accounts, and return with strategies at the authority's April meeting.
Gibson also said if many of the localities were considering 5% salary increases for their employees, that staff would like to consider raising the authority's proposed pay increase from 3% to 5%. This would represent a $20,000 cost for the authority, in addition to about $28,887 already included in the budget for the 3% raises.
Also at its Wednesday meeting, the authority heard a presentation from Richmond-based green energy company INGENCO, which specializes in landfill gas electricity generation.
The authority advertised for gas-to-energy projects for the Livestock Road Regional Landfill in Campbell County a little more than a year ago, and after contract negotiations that stretched from November 2020 to March, authority staff has finalized a contract with the company.
Gibson said the project potentially could result in more than $100,000 annually in additional revenue for the authority.
The authority would transfer rights to its landfill gas to INGENCO, the gas that currently is being burned off by flares as it is produced. The energy project would convert the landfill gas to electricity, and would require a lease agreement for a two acre parcel adjacent to the flare station at the landfill which would house the building for INGENCO's engines and generators.
According to the contract, this would be a 20-year agreement, and 18 months from the date of the agreement, the authority would begin to receive 10% of the gross revenue from the project, or a minimum of $8,333 per month, whichever is greater.
Each of the representatives present — except Adams, who no longer was on the call at that point — indicated they were in favor of authorizing the execution of the agreement and the lease with INGECO. However, the contract is contingent on land-use approval and permitting from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
Rogers said if the board decides it does not want the energy project in its community, it can deny the requested land use.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't point out it will be an interesting discussion when the entity that withheld a couple million dollars in payment comes before the board seeking a special use to generate additional revenues," Rogers said. "I look forward to that conversation if and when it occurs."
Rogers was referencing pending litigation against the authority regarding a dispute over $2.5 million in undistributed authority funds. Campbell supervisors voted to pursue legal recourse against the authority last March, and Lynchburg later joined the county as a plaintiff.
In order to obtain a special use permit, INGENCO must appear before the Campbell County Planning Commission and the board of supervisors in the coming months.