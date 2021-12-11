Regional fire and EMS departments contend with staffing shortages, recruitment challenges

Fire and rescue departments across the region and state have been facing staff shortages of fire and EMS employees to varying degrees, putting a strain on both emergency service workers and the communities they serve.

These staffing shortages are reflective of a nationwide trend that has been ongoing for months, and it not only impacts emergency services providers but also residents in the communities they serve.

"It’s inconvenient when you go to a restaurant and have to wait longer," said Abbey Johnston, deputy chief of operations for Bedford County Fire and Rescue, "but it could be a life-changing event if you call 911 and have to wait longer, or don’t have somebody there to answer that call."

Bedford County fire and rescue personnel have been discussing staffing and recruitment issues with county supervisors and staff for months, seeking viable solutions and ways to make their locality more competitive.

Bedford County has six medic unit trucks, but most days, at least one — often two — is out of service because there are not enough staff to fill all of them, Johnston said.