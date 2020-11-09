Regional localities planning “reverse” Christmas parades for a backwards year

In spite of the obstacles, Erb said some are finding new opportunities. She said she has received applications and interest from local entities that have never participated before.

“This actually appeals to businesses, organizations and groups that don’t normally participate in the parade, because they don’t want to have to walk the entire parade route, or they can’t find a trailer and a truck for a float,” Erb said.

A Tupperware salesperson is one example of the new interest the reverse parade idea has garnered, Erb said.

“She can actually come create her own Christmas scene incorporating Tupperware. You don’t normally see a float for Tupperware.”

Erb said this also offers nursing home groups a chance to enjoy parade festivities without being exposed to illness.

“You’re given parameters to work with, and you can still create something really good for the community within those parameters,” Erb said.

The city of Lynchburg will have its reverse Christmas parade in the parking lot of Lynchburg City Stadium at 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Town of Amherst decided on a reverse parade following a survey of past parade participants.