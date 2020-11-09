Regional localities planning “reverse” Christmas parades for a backwards year

In what has been a “backward” year, several regional localities are planning reverse Christmas parades this December.
Instead of floats driving through communities, this year Christmas parade attendees will cruise through festive stationary displays and floats to enjoy the holiday parade spirit from the safety of their own vehicles.
Inspired by the need to find creative ways to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, the idea of reverse parades has caught on throughout the Lynchburg region in recent weeks — only Appomattox will host an old-fashioned holiday parade this year, and even then, social-distancing measures will be in place.
At 11 a.m. Dec. 5 in downtown Appomattox, social distancing signs will be set up to space out crowds, and all who attend will be required to wear masks, Anne Dixon, with Appomattox County parks, recreation and tourism, said.
Because current health department guidelines allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people, Dixon said in an email Appomattox’s parade turnout is usually smaller than that, so she does not anticipate issues with maintaining social distance.
Parade viewers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles to watch, if possible, Dixon added.
Meanwhile, Bedford, Lynchburg, Amherst and Altavista are planning “backward” Christmas parades.
Dianne Erb, director of special events and communications for the Central Virginia Business Coalition (CVABC), which organized Bedford and Lynchburg’s parades, said the novel coronavirus pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions forced the organization to “completely think outside the box” for event planning.
As Erb brainstormed ideas for how to have a parade during a pandemic, she was not optimistic at first. With school marching bands unable to perform together, about half of the Bedford parade’s regular entries are not planning to take part this year due to health precautions, and the challenge of keeping everyone spaced apart, she fretted Bedford’s event — normally drawing about 100 or more entries in Bedford — would not be successful.
The idea for a reverse Christmas parade in Liberty Lake Park came from talks with the town of Bedford’s director of public works, D. W. Lawhorne. Lawhorne pitched the suggestion, telling Erb the park already would be decorated for the holidays.
“It dawned on me that this is perfect, because that is the perfect setting,” Erb said.
Parade applicants still can register to set up displays in a 15-by-20-foot space in Liberty Lake Park.
Bedford’s drive-thru parade will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Erb invited attendees to decorate their cars and dress festively for the drive-thru. She encouraged displays to be festive and lighted as well, keeping the spirit of traditional parades. Animals will not be allowed this year.
In spite of the obstacles, Erb said some are finding new opportunities. She said she has received applications and interest from local entities that have never participated before.
“This actually appeals to businesses, organizations and groups that don’t normally participate in the parade, because they don’t want to have to walk the entire parade route, or they can’t find a trailer and a truck for a float,” Erb said.
A Tupperware salesperson is one example of the new interest the reverse parade idea has garnered, Erb said.
“She can actually come create her own Christmas scene incorporating Tupperware. You don’t normally see a float for Tupperware.”
Erb said this also offers nursing home groups a chance to enjoy parade festivities without being exposed to illness.
“You’re given parameters to work with, and you can still create something really good for the community within those parameters,” Erb said.
The city of Lynchburg will have its reverse Christmas parade in the parking lot of Lynchburg City Stadium at 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
The Town of Amherst decided on a reverse parade following a survey of past parade participants.
Town Manager Sara Carter said many in Amherst still have a strong interest in taking part in the event, but the town’s concern is not putting law enforcement in a position where they must ask crowds of spectators to disperse. The drive-thru idea would have floats and participating groups more spread out in locations along South and North Main streets, rather than concentrating a large crowd in the town center, Carter said.
Participants are asked to go all out in decorating and illuminating a festive, cheery sight for vehicles passing by.
Some groups that walk could use the parking lots at town hall and neighboring businesses, she said. Amherst County High School’s marching band is planned to perform in front of the school, she said.
“I thought it was an unbelievable idea because that takes care of our social distancing problem,” Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said.
Carter said the town is in talks with the Virginia Department of Transportation to use the U.S. 29 Business corridor but avoid street closures, as would normally be the case. The event is best seen driving north to south through town and motorists will be guided in doing so, according to Carter.
“We wouldn’t be regulating people walking around. If you really want to see the floats it’s a driving tour,” Carter said.
The goal is to keep people safe by encouraging them to stay in their vehicles, she added.
Amherst Town Council gave an informal consensus to pursue the drive-through parade Oct. 14.
“It’s my personal opinion it’s the only responsible thing to do,” Councilman Ken Watts said. “If you’re going to have a parade this is the way to do it this year.”
Tuggle said the event planned for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 is worthwhile in a difficult year where many gatherings and traditions have been canceled.
“I think we need it,” Tuggle said.
The town of Altavista will have a reverse Christmas parade in English Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
Organized by the Altavista Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with other town departments, Romonda Davis, chair-elect and business committee chair said the team liked the idea of a reverse parade and is currently in planning stages.
