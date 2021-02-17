Remains of Alexis Murphy, missing since 2013, found in Nelson County

Authorities on Wednesday announced the remains of Alexis Murphy, who went missing in 2013 at age 17, have been found in Nelson County.

Murphy went missing Aug. 3, 2013 after visiting a gas station in Lovingston.

Remains were located Dec. 3 on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston, and positively identified as Murphy's on Feb. 5, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

"With careful consideration for Alexis' family being paramount, notification to the community was delayed to allow them time to grieve and make proper arrangements," the sheriff's office said.

Randy Allen Taylor was found guilty in May 2014 of murder and abduction in the disappearance of Murphy and is serving two life sentences. Taylor maintained his innocence but did not testify at trial.