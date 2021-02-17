Remains of Alexis Murphy, missing since 2013, found in Nelson County

Authorities on Wednesday announced the remains of Alexis Murphy, who went missing in 2013 at age 17, have been found in Nelson County.
Murphy went missing Aug. 3, 2013 after visiting a gas station in Lovingston.
Remains were located Dec. 3 on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston, and positively identified as Murphy's on Feb. 5, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said on social media.
"With careful consideration for Alexis' family being paramount, notification to the community was delayed to allow them time to grieve and make proper arrangements," the sheriff's office said.
Randy Allen Taylor was found guilty in May 2014 of murder and abduction in the disappearance of Murphy and is serving two life sentences. Taylor maintained his innocence but did not testify at trial.
Video footage of the Lovingston gas station presented as evidence at the trial showed Taylor crossing paths with Murphy on Aug. 3, 2013 and a vehicle she was driving following his vehicle out of the parking lot and heading north on U.S. 29. An employee of the gas station also testified she saw Taylor and Murphy talking shortly before the two vehicles left the parking lot heading north on U.S. 29 in the direction of Taylor’s residence.
Former Nelson Commonwealth’s Attorney Anthony Martin, who prosecuted the case, said in a past interview all of the physical evidence at trial showed a violent struggle took place inside Taylor’s camper.
A diamond stud, a fingernail fragment, a long black hair that showed signs of being forcibly removed, all of which had Alexis Murphy’s DNA, were found in Taylor’s camper, Martin has said. Murphy’s crushed cellphone – found in brush outside of Taylor’s camper – and a bloody blue T-shirt found under the sofa of the camper containing Murphy’s DNA were among other evidence presented at the trial. Family members testified the phone was her “lifeline” and she would not have parted with it voluntarily.
The last active signals of the phone came from an area near Taylor’s camper north of Lovingston, according to prosecutors’ evidence presented at the trial. Taylor said an interview following his convictions he believed the trial should have been moved out of Nelson County.
