Remains of Bedford soldier who went missing during Korean War ID'ed

Army Pfc. Bobbie Ray Daniels of Bedford, who went missing in action during the Korean War, finally is coming home to be buried in his hometown May 22.

In August 1950, Daniels, then 17, was reported missing near a battle in Waegwan, South Korea.

His remains were not immediately recovered, and he was declared dead May 1, 1953.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday the young soldier was accounted for on Sept. 21, 2020.

A member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at the time of his disappearance, Daniels’s partial remains were recovered from a Korean War battlefields search in 1951. Though attempts to identify the remains were made, the DPAA said in the news release, the attempts were unsuccessful at the time. Both unidentified sets of remains were buried as “unknowns.”

Daniels’s remains were ultimately placed at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they stayed until 2017 when the family of another unresolved soldier associated with the same area in which Daniels went missing requested the two sets of unidentified remains be disinterred for new testing that could compare the unidentified soldiers with a known relative, according to the DPAA.