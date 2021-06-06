Remembering the "Bedford Boys," National D-Day Memorial celebrates 20th anniversary

“I am proud to say my generation helped save the world from tyranny, prevent the extinction of an entire group of people, and preserve the democratic freedoms of our wonderful American way of life. I wouldn’t change a thing, except to wish that my dear Army buddies could be here to see and touch the magnificent National D-Day Memorial that was built for us all.”

This weekend, the memorial commemorated both its 20th dedication anniversary and the 77th anniversary of D-Day with a three-day hybrid celebration.

"We have to plan these things months in advance, and no one knew back in December and January what the COVID situation would be," said John Long, director of education at the National D-Day Memorial. "The hybrid is kind of because we didn’t have a crystal ball on where we would be."

Commemorations across the three-day event include performances by the 29th Division Band and Enduring Freedom Honor band, a virtual panel discussion and a Remembering the Fallen wall tour.