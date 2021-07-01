Renovations to Lynchburg home take visitors back in time to 1930s

Ian said as they’ve been working on the house, the trio has found little treasures in the walls, such as an old gold key, an AWANA flyer and a note that is barely legible.

“We have no idea what it says,” Ian said about the note. “We’ve been trying to decode it.”

The house is about 75 percent renovated, Jeremiah said, and the hope is to have the living spaces completely done by the end of the year. Though he’s learned a lot and he’s able to work faster than when he first started, Jeremiah is focusing on the details and taking his time to work through the house.

“Some people say the house will never be done [but] I don’t think I’ll be going back,” Jeremiah said. “What am I going to renovate? I’m literally doing it from [top to bottom], I’m doing it exactly how I want it, in the way that I want it done.”

The outside of the house also reflects Jeremiah’s vision and hard work. When he bought the house, he removed rundown chain link fence, some old trees and debris. The backyard, now grown in and green with an improved back deck, was only dirt when they first saw it. The family also has worked to start a small, raised bed garden, a project Jeremiah hopes to expand on in the future.