Renovations to Lynchburg home take visitors back in time to 1930s

When Jeremiah Guelzo says he is meticulously renovating every detail of his 1930’s Lynchburg home, he means that he is breathing the life of that era back into a house that has seen so many decades and coats of paint since its construction.
About a year ago, Jeremiah, owner of Stone Blue Hobbies in Lynchburg, bought the 1938 brick house, dubbed “Little White House” by neighbors for the fresh coat of light gray paint he recently gave it. From the outside, “Little White House” blends into the quiet, historic-feeling neighborhood. The inside, however, is a portal to the Art Deco, big band, New York City mafia days of the 1930’s.
“I love the ‘30s era through the ‘60s, mid-century modern, I like that look, but I love the ‘30s and ‘40s, they would have to be my favorite,” Jeremiah said. “It was neat, I was watching something the other day and they said ’39 was when [Britain and France] declared war on Germany and I was just thinking the house got built and then that was what happened the year after.”
The Art Deco aesthetic is known for geometric shapes and bold colors, a look Jeremiah is applying throughout the house. Though still a work in progress, he and his two children, Ian and Miriam, have worked hard to bring Jeremiah’s vision to life.
“Really, the house renovations started pretty [immediately],” Jeremiah said. “I’m not too much of a dilly dally-er, I just had a vision on the house and so I just started cracking on it.”
As the family works on the house room by room, Jeremiah said he is trying his best to salvage as much from the house as he can, such as the original, Art Deco-style hardware. Crown molding on the first floor and original hardwood floors add to the house’s charm. What he can’t save, Jeremiah tries to find at antique stores, and new additions to the house only have to fit the overall feel but don’t necessarily have to be vintage.
One modern upgrade Jeremiah has included in the house is ceiling fans, though all still follow the style of sleek, clean lines. Vintage pieces from other decades also have made appearances throughout the house, such as a 1960’s radio console for the living room, post WWII furniture in the bedrooms and tentative plans for an industrial-style kitchen.
“I’m trying to be careful with period stuff because I don’t want to go over the top …,” Jeremiah said. “If something changes and we move, I want stuff to fit, but fit the era that will hopefully stay timeless for 30-60 years.”
Miriam said she and her brother have had fun helping pick out details for the house, one of the first being the marble sink in the downstairs bathroom. They also helped pick out the paint for the living room and Ian’s room, an easy choice, Ian said of his deep blue room.
While Ian’s bedroom feels classic with hints of vintage and modern, Miriam’s room is a favorite in the house. Bright pink walls, vintage furniture detailed in gold and a chandelier with a retractable fan mimics a luxurious 1930’s ballroom, an “over the top” look Jeremiah said he wanted for her room.
Ian said as they’ve been working on the house, the trio has found little treasures in the walls, such as an old gold key, an AWANA flyer and a note that is barely legible.
“We have no idea what it says,” Ian said about the note. “We’ve been trying to decode it.”
The house is about 75 percent renovated, Jeremiah said, and the hope is to have the living spaces completely done by the end of the year. Though he’s learned a lot and he’s able to work faster than when he first started, Jeremiah is focusing on the details and taking his time to work through the house.
“Some people say the house will never be done [but] I don’t think I’ll be going back,” Jeremiah said. “What am I going to renovate? I’m literally doing it from [top to bottom], I’m doing it exactly how I want it, in the way that I want it done.”
The outside of the house also reflects Jeremiah’s vision and hard work. When he bought the house, he removed rundown chain link fence, some old trees and debris. The backyard, now grown in and green with an improved back deck, was only dirt when they first saw it. The family also has worked to start a small, raised bed garden, a project Jeremiah hopes to expand on in the future.
“I didn’t really do [gardening] years back, but I’ve gotten interested in that,” Jeremiah said. “[Also with] the year we went through, [I’m] obviously not going to be able to take care of every bit of my food needs, but in a small lot, you can do a whole lot.”
Another piece to the outdoor puzzle Jeremiah plans to work on is the restoration of a 1955 Buick. He said eventually he’d like to have it sit in the driveway to complete the look and feel of the old house.
“The car easily would have been in the neighborhood, that’s what’s so wild,” Jeremiah said. “You kind of see this stuff and you disconnect [but] this was real life for people.”
Throughout this project Jeremiah said he’s learned a lot, through the people who have helped him and through research of his own. He said he wanted to learn the process and be able to restore pieces of the house correctly, especially since he didn’t know much about details like the door hardware and how the vintage sets worked.
“A big piece [that I’ve learned] has been not to be scared to just try something,” Jeremiah said. “…I’m definitely detailed, I’m taking the time to finish everything out and do it right the first time.”
