Renovations underway at the Free Clinic in downtown Lynchburg

Amid the construction work of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia has joined in getting a facelift.

Plans for renovating the clinic started with the health care nonprofit’s 2015 strategic plan, according to CEO Christina Delzingaro, but the Free Clinic held off on fundraising while the Community Health Center was being built on 5th Street.

Within a year, that new satellite location was at capacity two days out of the week, and by 2019 it was at capacity during most of the work week, she said. The Free Clinic, which has a budget funded mainly by donations and grants, has provided comprehensive health care to uninsured and underinsured people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties since 1987. Its location on Main Street opened in 1992, and it shares the Community Health Center with other community healthcare partners.

Between the downtown and 5th Street locations, Delzingaro said, the Free Clinic is seeing about 9,000 patients per year.

“We’re at capacity at our new location and the city and [Appalachian Power is] doing all this work on Main Street; this is really the perfect time to make this space more functional for us,” she said.