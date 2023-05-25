Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lynchburg's Veterans Affairs' outpatient clinic could soon bear the name of a local military hero with the help of a Virginia congressman, who introduced a bill Thursday that would rename the clinic to honor the subject of the award-winning movie "Hacksaw Ridge."

Virginia's 5th District Rep. Bob Good presented a bill Thursday that proposes Lynchburg's Veterans Affair outpatient clinic, located at 1600 Lakeside Drive, be named after Lynchburg native Desmond T. Doss, a famous medic in the U.S. Army during World War II who was later became the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

Doss was a Seventh-Day Adventist who became a medic in the Army, saving at least 75 lives during the Battle of Hacksaw Ridge in Okinawa, Japan.

Aside from receiving numerous awards from the military for his service, Doss' story was famously portrayed in the two-time Academy Award-winning film "Hacksaw Ridge," directed by Mel Gibson.

Good's bill would change the name of the clinic in Lynchburg to be known as "Private First Class Desmond T. Doss VA Clinic," according to the resolution.

"The brave men and women in uniform who have given so much to defend our country and preserve our freedoms deserve to be honored and remembered," Good said in a statement.

"Heroes like Desmond Doss forged legacies that are more than worthy of commemoration. I can think of no better way to honor him in Lynchburg than to put his name on the VA clinic which serves the veterans to whom our community is so indebted."

Good's resolution comes with the support of two local veteran groups: The Lynchburg Area Veteran's Council and the local Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to a spokesperson for the congressman.

Celebrations of his legacy are nothing new to the Lynchburg community, who has honored the medic with an annual Desmond T. Doss Day on Oct. 12 every year since 2019.

Numerous other recognitions of Doss are spread throughout the area, such as the historical highway marker on Campbell Avenue, a school — Desmond T. Doss Christian Academy — bears his name, a portion of U.S. 501 is named after him near Peaksview Park and there's also a marker about halfway up the Monument Terrace steps in downtown Lynchburg in his honor.

Additionally, the Lynchburg Area Veteran's Council turned Doss' childhood home on Garfield Avenue into a house for area veterans who have become homeless.

The name change for the clinic will go into effect as soon as its passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, according to Good's bill.