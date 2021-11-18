Report: James River gets a B- grade in river health, 'greater urgency' needed

The overall health of the James River is at a grade of B-minus and a score of 61%, a drop of two percentage points since 2019, according to the biennial State of the James report card released this week.
The James River Association, a nonprofit founded in 1976 that serves as a guardian and voice of the James River, said in a news release the grade for the James has remained in the B-range since 2015.
"While the James has made tremendous progress since its failing health in the 1970s, to continue making progress and meet Virginia's goals for the James in the face of increased population, climate change and other new threats will take greater urgency and commitment," said Bill Street, the association's CEO, in a news release. "The results of the 2021 State of the James strengthens our resolve to remain diligent and deliberate in our mission to achieve a fully healthy river supporting thriving communities."
Since its inaugural release in 2007, JRA's State of the James has examined the status and trends of 18 separate indicators across two categories, river health and river restoration progress, that track progress toward goals for the James River that are largely set by the state or another authority.
The decline that has occurred since 2017 reflects the impact of abnormally high rainfall experienced across the watershed in recent years, causing increased polluted runoff throughout the James, the release states.
While oysters and tidal water quality showed promising resilience over the past year by bouncing back from the surge of rainwater and pollution, the river also revealed stalled progress in phosphorus, nitrogen, and sediment pollution reductions, as well as stream health, according to the nonprofit.
“We see that the river can bounce back if given the chance, but the increased amount and intensity of rainfall associated with climate change means we cannot delay needed investments,” said Anna Killius, government affairs and policy maker for JRA. "This year was the first time Virginia has fully funded programs to address polluted runoff from agricultural fields and development, but full funding must continue to meet the challenges ahead."
Perhaps the most alarming indicator belongs to American shad, which fell to an all-time low, giving the State of the James its first ever 0% indicator, the release said. Often referred to as the "founding fish" because of its historical and cultural significance, the American shad faces an overwhelming combination of threats, including dam blockage, water withdrawals, invasive catfish and lack of underwater grasses for shelter, according to JRA.
"America’s founding fish is on the brink of collapse on America’s Founding River," said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper and senior advocacy manager for JRA. "We are calling on Virginia to develop an emergency recovery plan to ensure that this storied and crucial fish remains a part of the James River ecosystem and our communities for generations to come.”
Virginia's largest source of drinking water, 2.7 million people rely on the James for that use, according to the report. The river landed 4.6 million pounds of commercial fish and shellfish in 2020 with a total docket value of $14.4 million, the document states.
Riverside parks along the James and its tributaries drew 6.2 million visitors last year, an increase of 5 million visitors counted in 2018. Just more than 590,000 boats and purchased hunting and fishing licenses were registered in the watershed last year.
In the past eight years, 47 public access sites have been added to the watershed.
On Sept. 30, JRA and Amherst County officials broke ground on a new access point and education center planned at Riveredge Park on the river.
The new river access point will feature a paved pathway down to a landing that will be equipped with a ramp to launch canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards. The new landing will allow boats to launch above the rapids at the city’s Langley fountain making it easier to paddle upstream to Scotts Mill Dam.
Plans also include establishing the Upper James River Center, which will turn Riveredge Park's existing building into a state of the art environmental education facility to strengthen current programs and serve as a focal point for river activities in the region.