Requested rezoning in Forest met with community opposition

BEDFORD — Proposed development of a new townhouse complex in Forest was met with some community opposition at Tuesday’s Bedford County Planning Commission meeting.

TPB Enterprises, a developer also responsible for multifamily dwelling development on Cottontown Manor Drive in Forest, is requesting rezoning of two properties totaling 9.51 acres also in Forest from Office District to High Density Multi-Family Residential to build 220 multifamily apartment units spread between two four-story u-shaped buildings. The subject land is located near the intersection of U.S. 221 and Rustic Village Road.

According to the applicant, this proposed development would be marketed toward, though not limited to, the 55 and older age group. It will not an assisted living community. Amenities such as a community courtyard area with a pool and playground, and a community center are part of the concept plan for the units, plus 441 parking spaces.

“We feel like this is the best use for the property,” said Tom Bell of Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., the developer seeking the re-zoning.

Daniel Cyrus, of Cottontown Investments, representative for the applicant, added there is a growing need in the area for marketing a community toward the 55 and older age bracket.