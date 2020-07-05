Residents march against racial injustice

As the 3 o'clock hour closed in on Sunday afternoon Justina Sandidge turned on her hot pink bullhorn and asked the small crowd for a woo hoo if they could hear her.

Receiving a small cheer in response she thanked the nearly 50 people gathered for coming out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. With that said dozens of men and women slowly withdrew from the shade of Miller Park's gazebo, in preparation to walk down Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road, back to the park.

Standing in the shade with his friend Jashaun Clark, Jamie Cabell said he was there because he wants to see systemic change. He doesn't want to see history keep repeating itself. On Sunday during the event he planned to collect a list of resident's concerns so he could take them to local officials and push for change.

Clark, a member of the NAACP, said the movement emphasizes that all lives matter, not just Black lives.

"We're in a time where we are hurting and we need to be healed," Clark said. He wants to come up with a Black agenda that outlines how the community can prevent things like mass incarceration, police brutality against Blacks and involve more Blacks in the leadership structure.