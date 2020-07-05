Residents march against racial injustice

As the 3 o'clock hour closed in on Sunday afternoon Justina Sandidge turned on her hot pink bullhorn and asked the small crowd for a woo hoo if they could hear her.
Receiving a small cheer in response she thanked the nearly 50 people gathered for coming out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. With that said dozens of men and women slowly withdrew from the shade of Miller Park's gazebo, in preparation to walk down Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road, back to the park.
Standing in the shade with his friend Jashaun Clark, Jamie Cabell said he was there because he wants to see systemic change. He doesn't want to see history keep repeating itself. On Sunday during the event he planned to collect a list of resident's concerns so he could take them to local officials and push for change.
Clark, a member of the NAACP, said the movement emphasizes that all lives matter, not just Black lives.
"We're in a time where we are hurting and we need to be healed," Clark said. He wants to come up with a Black agenda that outlines how the community can prevent things like mass incarceration, police brutality against Blacks and involve more Blacks in the leadership structure.
Seated behind the Lynchburg RISE information table with her committee members, Lynchburg's Verna Lamb said people have been putting a Band-Aid over racial issues for years and though it's a cliche, enough really is enough. Lynchburg RISE, which stands for Reaching Inclusivity and Systemic Equality is a local grassroots group that started after the death of George Floyd. It has swelled, with members creating and joining various committees to tackle problems on the ground.
Sunday's march was one of several gatherings that have been held in the greater Lynchburg area since George Floyd died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police.
As visitors stopped at the table to fill out a questionnaire or pick up Medicaid flyers Lamb said she physically need to participate in this movement for one very basic reason. "I want to make a difference," she said. "I'm at a point where I can write a check, but, yeah, that's not enough."
As Brea Lyons-Cassel made her way to the table, the colorful metal water bottles on her daughter's stroller clinked and clanked. She confidently handed her handmade sign to her husband: "All mothers were summoned when George Gloyd called out for his mama #BLM Silence is violence."
Sunday was her first BLM march.
"I brought my child because I want her to be part of something great," she said as she came back to the stroller.
