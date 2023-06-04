The senior class for E.C. Glass High School’s 150th commencement ceremony faced a rocky four years during their times in high school. Perhaps that’s what made Saturday’s commencement ceremony even sweeter.

High school freshmen the year COVID-19 turned education on its head, the senior class saw their dreams realized at Lynchburg City Stadium on Saturday morning, where graduates were celebrated for their resiliency, tenacity and determination to overcome four years of “trials and tribulations,” Principal Rose Flaugher said.

“When you did walk through those doors,” Flaugher said to the 300-plus graduates gathered on the field at City Stadium on Saturday, “you had no idea what the next four years would look like. None of us did.

“It should not be overlooked or discounted how much you, the class of 2023, had to endure and overcome to earn your spot here today,” she added.

The principal lauded the class that “persevered through a worldwide pandemic to bring back traditions of excellence on the field, on the stage and most importantly, in the classroom.”

George White, quarterback of the E.C. Glass football team who helped bring back the tradition of excellence on the field by leading the team to the school’s first regional championship in the sport in 27 years, said while he might rejoice in the team’s special playoff run, the “incredible memories” will stay with him for reasons different than most would think.

“I’ll remember the jubilant faces and voices of my teammates, my brothers, much longer,” White said.

“While I thrilled in traveling to Richmond hundreds deep to cheer on our basketball team in the state championship game,” he said, “I will remember the laughter and joy from my classmates and the raucous support in that arena the most.”

White was one of three graduating seniors from Glass who were chosen by their fellow classmates to speak on behalf of the graduating class, alongside Elijah Smith and Rhyin Carter.

Similarly to Flaugher, pushing forward was the theme of Carter’s speech, who challenged her fellow graduates to take the resilience and determination they built up over the last four years into the world.

“Our resilience has already been tested,” Carter said, citing the pandemic, numerous lockdowns and violence that has taken the lives of young people in the city.

“I challenge this graduating class to face these problems head-on and find solutions where previous generations could not,” Carter added.

She also talked about how much the students’ graduation should mean to the parents and guardians of each graduate in attendance on Saturday.

“When I was younger, my parents would say ‘Rhyin, promise me you’ll never get big and grow up.’ And my response would always be ‘I promise,’” Carter said.

“Well, Mom and Dad, even as you mourn for the small child who relied on you for everything, I hope you can look with pride on the young adult I’ve become. I hope all parents and guardians are gazing down on their graduates with the same hopes and pride that I can feel from my parents right now.”

Smith’s opening words perhaps summed up the feeling of many of the students, who gleefully said, “Most importantly, we finally gettin’ up outta here,” to a pop from the crowd.

Overlooking his fellow seniors from the stage, Smith said when looked out over the crowd he didn’t just see a “group of students.”

“I see the future,” Smith said. “Sitting beside you might be your future auto mechanic, your child’s teacher or the next big entertainer.

“When I look out into the sea of blue and white, beautifully decorated,” Smith later added, “I see endless rivers of possibility, all spanning out into the world. Though each of these rivers comes from a different source, they all intersect in one space this morning.”

Saturday’s commencement also was special for Flaugher, who called it an “honor to leave the halls of E.C. Glass with you” after announcing her retirement in December from the midtown high school at the end of this school year.

Bringing an end to her principalship, which started in May 2020, Flaugher told the class they will “be in my heart forever.

“Remember,” Flaugher said, “we are all, forever, a Hilltopper.”