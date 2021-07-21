Restitution ordered in embezzlement case against Bull Branch owner

Cardwell served a number of different roles at the restaurant and entered into a payment plan with the city for unpaid taxes in May 2011, she said. Bull Branch struggled from then until she eventually closed it in 2013, but Cardwell said she never missed a tax payment in that time and paid several thousands more to cover back taxes.

In 2014, she said city officials stopped contacting her about the payments and she assumed the issue was over.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Pflieger asked the court Wednesday to impose restitution of more than $127,000, whether as part of a criminal proceeding or a civil arrangement. He said city officials worked “ad nauseam” with Cardwell to set things right after seeing evidence she was in arrears starting in 2009, finally deciding in 2018 to approach prosecutors about a criminal case.

“This type of case is an ongoing struggle in the city,” he said, referring to other restaurants and businesses in town with slim operating margins.

Felmlee pointed out to the court that banks destroy certain financial records — including ones related to Cardwell’s payments — after a span of seven years, meaning his client couldn’t access records from the timeframe of her first charges even if she tried to access them immediately after being indicted.