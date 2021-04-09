Restorative justice in focus for Glass alumni through collegiate award project

Empowering West Philadelphia youth to create constructive change in their community is a mission Lynchburg native Mckayla Warwick feels deeply grateful and motivated to dedicated herself to.
Warwick and two of her friends at University of Pennsylvania, Kwaku Owusu and Hyungtae Kim, have been dedicating their time to a project called Collective Climb since graduating last spring. It’s the basis for a $100,000 President’s Engagement Prize from the university that’s given annually to seniors to fund a community project, plus living expenses for the students running it.
The project started out as one focused on youth financial literacy and then, amid momentum for equitable justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, started to pivot around May to focus on restorative justice, she said.
Warwick defined restorative justice as a rejection of the traditional, punitive approach to justice as most people know it, playing out in police stations, courts and prisons or as interpersonal fights or ostracism.
“That right there is something that we see a lot in the West Philadelphia community,” she said. “You have a lot of folks who have been in the carceral system; you also have a really elevated level of gun violence right now, so that’s where the interpersonal drama comes in — someone does you wrong and then you retaliate with violence as opposed to a less severe approach.”
Instead, she said, restorative justice involves getting to the root of conflict, encouraging someone who’s caused harm to take accountability, make amends and promote healing.
Collective Climb is a six-month fellowship for a small group of youth that teaches them what goes into organizing grassroots community advocacy efforts, conflict resolution and what restorative justice requires. It’s a fast-paced program, Warwick said, that hopefully leaves the group with skills to build their own relationships and coalitions once it’s over.
“From there, the goal is that they will actually be able to implement this and spread that knowledge and these practices throughout the community,” she said.
Warwick and the others sent out an interest form to high school-aged students in and around West Philadelphia and got an encouraging response from 78 who were interested. The team whittled the pool down to eight for the first round. Participating youth get a $1,200 stipend out of the program.
The group talks here and there during the week and gets together every Saturday, where they’ve conducted in-depth interviews with community activists and will get a bit of financial literacy training to help them spend the stipend wisely, among other activities.
While the team has been focusing on prevention-based work, it’s been discussing a diversion component with the university’s division of public safety and the city’s district attorney’s office, she said. That component would theoretically redirect youth who’ve committed certain offenses to take a proactive approach to reparations rather than face the criminal justice system, though it hasn’t been realized yet.
“We’ve had to break it down to do some more day-to-day work and grow,” Warwick said, adding at the end of the day, she’s a 23-year-old executive director.
She said the President’s Engagement Prize is set to fund their project until December, but her team has worked to apply for nonprofit status to keep the momentum going, expand and continue work with other community groups.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful for it,” she said, noting how many people have to practice their activism on their own time, whereas for now it’s a full-time job for her.
As a sociology grad, Warwick said she wants to stay involved in youth work and potentially migrate slightly toward the world of education — which, in terms of racial equity, isn’t too far off from the criminal justice system, she added.
A first-generation college graduate who earned a full-ride scholarship, she said her educational journey has helped build her confidence. At first feeling like she wasn’t as smart or eloquent or as prepared as her fellow students, she said she got past those feelings within two years at university.
“Really, having an opportunity to put myself out there like this has made me much less afraid of using my voice, because I have no choice but to use my voice,” she said.
Her mother, Lachelle Warwick, said she saw that growth and “knew the sky was the limit for her.”
“When they won the prize, I was so excited that she was able to do something that she had her heart set on,” she said.
Lachelle Warwick said her daughter’s always made big moves and is in her element helping youth to help their communities rather than feeling less than.
Though nothing’s been set in stone, Mckayla Warwick said she envisions herself staying in Philadelphia encouraging change that she sees as necessary.
Jane White, who met Warwick when Warwick was still at E. C. Glass, said she was taken by her outspoken intelligence and poise. The two became friends, and though Warwick called White a Lynchburg-based mentor, White said “she didn’t need any mentoring … she could mentor me.”
Approached for suggestions for the award application for Collective Climb, White said although she wasn’t familiar with some of the concepts, she could see it was an impressive project to empower young people.
Philadelphia may have opened Warwick up to new avenues and opportunities, but White said she wants to see her back in Lynchburg someday.
“I’ve got plenty of projects where she would just be so durned good,” she said, laughing.