Restorative justice in focus for Glass alumni through collegiate award project

Instead, she said, restorative justice involves getting to the root of conflict, encouraging someone who’s caused harm to take accountability, make amends and promote healing.

Collective Climb is a six-month fellowship for a small group of youth that teaches them what goes into organizing grassroots community advocacy efforts, conflict resolution and what restorative justice requires. It’s a fast-paced program, Warwick said, that hopefully leaves the group with skills to build their own relationships and coalitions once it’s over.

“From there, the goal is that they will actually be able to implement this and spread that knowledge and these practices throughout the community,” she said.

Warwick and the others sent out an interest form to high school-aged students in and around West Philadelphia and got an encouraging response from 78 who were interested. The team whittled the pool down to eight for the first round. Participating youth get a $1,200 stipend out of the program.

The group talks here and there during the week and gets together every Saturday, where they’ve conducted in-depth interviews with community activists and will get a bit of financial literacy training to help them spend the stipend wisely, among other activities.