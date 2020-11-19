Restoring 19th century home became 'labor of love, act of insanity' for couple

The bedrooms all are named for residents of the home. The Stephen Watts room features a window seat framed in an arch that looks over Cabell Street. The couple recreated this in the Mary Watts room, only without the arch. Instead, the window seat is lined in bookshelves.

The grand staircase features arched cutouts in the back wall — back when the house first was built, those had a practical, non-decorative purpose.

In the late 1800s, people often died at home. The undertaker had the problem of loading the body into a casket that then needed to be carried down the curved staircase to the parlor. Those arched alcoves provided the extra space for the corners of the casket when it was carried down to the parlor for visitors to pay their last respects.

“It’s been quite a while since we have had a dead body lying in there that we know of,” Michael said.

On the exterior, little remnants of paint remain on the sheltered porte-cochere side. Since the bricks all were handmade and not identical in size, common practice was to paint them red and then repaint the mortar lines so that it all looked even.