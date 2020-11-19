Restoring 19th century home became 'labor of love, act of insanity' for couple

The Italianate-style mansion at 404 Cabell St. predates the paving of the road.
Electricity hadn’t come to the affluent neighborhood when construction began on the Richard Thomas Watts house and the Rivermont Avenue bridge hadn’t been completed.
The Watts house, completed in 1878, now is home to the Carriage House Inn Bed & Breakfast. Michael and Kathy Bedsworth purchased the mansion in 2003 and set to work restoring it to its 19th-century grandeur. The bed-and-breakfast opened in fall of 2007.
“We bought it because we were going to live here, because we need a 5,500-square-foot house for just us,” Kathy said, with tongue-in-cheek note.
The Bedsworths were drawn by their desire to restore an historic home. The couple, originally from Northern Virginia, looked for more than a decade to find the right project when Michael stumbled upon photographs of the house on the internet.
“I brought the information home to Kathy. She looked at it, said, ‘Yeah, we can go take a look at it.’ And we drove down here and bought it on the spot,” he said.
“It was an emotional buy in the truest sense,” Kathy said, adding they didn’t even look at the second floor before drawing up a contract.
Kathy couldn’t put into words just what struck her about the house, “but the things we were specifically looking for that we thought we had to have in an old house, we didn’t get any of them.”
She wanted transom windows and pocket doors, but with interior and exterior walls made of three courses of bricks, this house featured nothing of the sort. Instead, she got a sweeping staircase that curves from the foyer, rounded Romanesque arches framing windows, and ornate mantle pieces.
Michael added when the couple sat in the real estate agent’s office to draw the contract, “Kathy says to me, ‘What are we going to do when we move to Lynchburg?’” Michael recalled. “My answer was, ‘I don’t have any idea. We’ll just figure it out when we get there.’”
Michael said for years, the couple yo-yoed between Northern Virginia and Lynchburg as they rehabilitated the house.
As it began to take shape, the couple realized the house was quite large for two people so they began researching what it would take to turn the home into an inn.
“We decided that doesn’t look very difficult, so we decided that we would use some of our unused space for a bed and breakfast,” Michael said. “So I guess you could say we are accidental innkeepers.”
The Bedsworths’ inn pays homage to the home’s history. Each room is named for a former resident and their photographs hang on the walls and sit on dressers.
The evolution of Cabell Street and the city as a whole can be seen in the photographs hanging on the walls in the mansion and the carriage house.
The Daniel’s Hill community was incorporated into the city in 1870 and reached its peak of popularity in the 1880s.
Richard Thomas Watts purchased the lot at 404 Cabell Street in 1875. Construction took three years to complete and by then the Rivermont bridge over Blackwater Creek had opened. The D Street bridge opened in 1884.
Richard Watts served as a private and later an adjutant for the Confederacy during the Civil War and became a prisoner of war in the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House in 1864. When he returned home, he partnered with his brother, James Watts, and brother-in-law George M. Jones to establish the hardware store Jones, Watts, & Co. He later became vice president of the Lynchburg Trust & Savings Company and director of the Lynchburg Cotton Mill.
When Richard died in 1910, he left his wife, Emma, his estate, then worth $900,000, or more than $23 million today.
The couple had 11 children, five of whom grew to adulthood — Richard Jr., Stephen, James, Robert and Mary.
Emma died suddenly in 1911 and, without a will, her children decided the youngest, Mary, would inherit the mansion. Mary was not married then but later became the wife of John Williams James, a vice president for Craddock Terry Shoes. The couple lived in the house until 1928, when Lena Fore purchased it for $17,050.
Lena owned a number of properties in the city and used the house as a “tourist home” during World War II, when trainloads of soldiers bound for war stopped in the city overnight. Lena’s properties were sold at auction in 1961 after her health had failed.
The Watts house then became the property of Wiley and Norma Johnson and was used as apartments. The Johnsons sold the property in 1984, and it changed hands five times before Michael and Kathy purchased it in 2003.
Michael thought he could rehabilitate the house in a year; 17 years have passed and the work isn’t complete.
“It’ll never be all done,” Kathy said. “That’s an old house for you. … I don’t know why we kept going, when you really think about it.”
Mike called it a “labor of love or act of insanity — or maybe both.”
Kathy said the house had very little work done in decades.
The roof leaked so badly there were 40 buckets catching rain in the attic and pigeon poop — 18 inches deep in places — had cemented the buckets into place.
“Every project was significantly more involved than we ever would have thought,” Kathy said.
The house didn’t have any crown molding and the remaining woodwork all was coated with layers upon layers of paint. The couple stripped the old paint to reveal the wood beneath.
Kathy pointed out the house could not be replicated today without costing millions upon millions of dollars. All that woodworking was crafted by hand, without the benefit of power tools.
The couple’s mission always was to bring the property back to what it looked like in the late 1800s, but finding the right pieces often proves difficult.
“They don’t really make anything that really fits well in our house,” Michael said. “...so we ended up having to get real creative.”
The Bedsworths have had to craft missing pieces or adapt other objects to work. An original bathroom sink, for instance, featured two spigots — one for hot water and one for cold. Michael wanted to keep the original porcelain but wanted it to operate like a modern sink where the cold and hot water mix. He searched for months to find a fixture that would fit, but the hole in the porcelain was simply too large for modern fixtures.
Several plumbers recommended he replace the sink, but Michael went a different way. He went to a machine shop and found stainless steel washers to hold the new fixture in place.
The front of the home features two parlors — the gentlemen’s parlor is separated by a door so the men’s cigar smoke after dinner wouldn’t disturb the ladies, Michael said.
“Of course, the ladies would come over here and do what ladies do — they probably turn on the flat screen and watch Oprah,” Michael joked.
The house originally featured gas light fixtures, and some of those remain. Electricity came into the neighborhood in the early 1900s.
“They would convert these to electric lights, so you’d have gas or electric,” Michael said. “The electric company isn’t like Appalachian Power today. It was privately owned by the guy who ran the trolley ... He was generating electricity, so he could run his trucks. When the trolley stopped running at night. He would turn off the generators. So, if you knew what the trolley situation was you do when you’d have electricity but that’s the reason they use both gas and electric.”
The house originally was heated by coal and so every room has a coal burning fireplace. Now, though, the fireplaces are just for show. In the 1900s, radiators and later a boiler system were added to heat the house, and the Bedsworths added air conditioning.
The fireplaces all were coated with layers upon layers of paint as they were repainted annually to cover the soot stains. Kathy worked to strip every mantle but one to the bare wood using dental picks.
The dining room in the late 1800s would have been a red or burgundy color as that “stimulates the appetite,” Michael said, noting the walls originally would have been papered, not painted.
The couple crafted the dining room table out of wood salvaged from the carriage house restoration, originally used to separate the stalls.
The bedrooms all are named for residents of the home. The Stephen Watts room features a window seat framed in an arch that looks over Cabell Street. The couple recreated this in the Mary Watts room, only without the arch. Instead, the window seat is lined in bookshelves.
The grand staircase features arched cutouts in the back wall — back when the house first was built, those had a practical, non-decorative purpose.
In the late 1800s, people often died at home. The undertaker had the problem of loading the body into a casket that then needed to be carried down the curved staircase to the parlor. Those arched alcoves provided the extra space for the corners of the casket when it was carried down to the parlor for visitors to pay their last respects.
“It’s been quite a while since we have had a dead body lying in there that we know of,” Michael said.
On the exterior, little remnants of paint remain on the sheltered porte-cochere side. Since the bricks all were handmade and not identical in size, common practice was to paint them red and then repaint the mortar lines so that it all looked even.
“The pigment was probably from the slaughter yards,” Michael said. “And then some poor guys come here with a little tiny brush. He gets to draw all the lines. Sometimes the lines are on the mortar joints. Sometimes they aren’t because the bricks are different sizes, but they wanted everything to line up perfectly.”
The Queen Anne style porch on the front of the house was not original. Constructed before 1910, the porch wraps around the front of the home, extending off one side to a porte-cochere, where carriages could pull to release their passengers in a position protected from the weather.
“Surrounded by an iron fence with large brick and stone pillars, the house gives the passerby a sense of dignity and opulence,” according to the website.
The B&B opened Sept. 1, 2007. Kathy said that date was arbitrary, just something to spur on progress. Kathy admitted the couple didn’t really know what they were doing for a while, but their business took off and guests started coming back.
After the recession, Michael said the couple kept getting calls from people wanting meeting space, so they crafted space in the carriage house, finishing off the upper floor for guests and the lower floor for meeting space. Michael said it was a ground up restoration, as the carriage house had no plumbing or electricity, a roof in desperate need of replacing and lots of rotten wood.
The Carriage House Inn Bed & Breakfast has six rooms for rent — two in the carriage house and four in the main house, though with COVID-19 concerns, the couple has reduced the number of rooms for rent.
The Bedsworths have begun to eye retirement. Michael is studying for his Masters in Fine Arts in screenwriting and planning to become a full time writer. And the couple wants to travel. They plan to put the house on the market.
“We don’t need to live here,” Kathy said. “I mean, we love this house but we certainly don’t need to have a house this big.”
