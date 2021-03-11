Resurrecting an old Bedford home

It doesn’t look like much now.
The circa-1860 house at 1221 Oakwood St. in Bedford stands as a shadow of its former grandiose self. It looks somewhat like a haunted house, tarpaper dangling from its façade where white siding once hung.
The Oakwood house isn’t abandoned; it is undergoing a metamorphosis as crews strip away modifications made over the generations to restore the old home to its former glory — with some modern amenities.
Every good project starts by making a giant mess, though, and that is the state of the Oakwood house right now with its cracked plaster, exposed studs and construction dust coating almost everything.
The rehabilitation of this house is a project underway by CS Custom Structures Inc. Owners Scott and Meredith Elliott have grand plans of crafting a home that pays homage to history while still managing to be a functional, modern home.
“When we first started tearing into the walls, I thought, ‘What the hell are we doing?’” Scott said with a chuckle. “Now I’m starting to see it.”
Meredith admires the workmanship that went into building such a home, back when power tools weren’t really an option.
“We have so much respect for the craftsmanship that went into things back then. They didn’t have the luxuries that we have nowadays. Your hands built it. That’s what makes it special,” she said.
The house is in the demolition phase now and, on a recent February day, crews scraped up old linoleum glued to the kitchen floor.
Some walls have been knocked down to the studs, fixtures have been pulled from the walls and holes have been kicked in rooms to expose fireplaces boarded up decades ago.
Bedford town records show some version of the house on the property since 1860. The Elliotts researched the property at the Bedford Museum and learned the house was built by the Fletcher family, though those records date it to about 1902. The Fletcher family later sold the property to the Childers family, who owned it for more than 70 years.
“It was the son’s dream to bring it back to what the house originally was,” Scott said. “It was a showcase of a home in its time, but the house has gotten a little rough over the years.”
The family sold the house to CS Custom Structures in December.
“He wanted it to be redone and redone correctly,” Scott said. “We told him what we wanted to do, which is to bring the house back to its original beauty. He wanted that. He wanted to see the house come back.”
This historic rehab is a joint project for the Elliotts, with Scott handling the structure and construction and Meredith handling the design work.
“We’ve been wanting to do a project together for a very long time,” Scott said. “When we walked into this house, we both just fell in love with it, and we felt like it was the right thing to do.”
“...The craftsmanship that went into building this house originally deserves some respect, really.”
It’s easy to see the charm in such a home, with its large bay window in the dining room, wide-plank wood floors and medallions marking the trim work on the doors.
“For me, I saw the opportunity for it to be a home where you could just entertain lots of people or have a big family,” Meredith said.
The home has five bedrooms and, when the Elliotts are finished, it will have two master suites — one on the main level and one of the second — as well as three smaller bedrooms upstairs.
The two-story home sits on almost two acres, and behind it sits an in-ground pool and a three-car detached garage. A deck once extended from the back of the house, its support posts now rising from the yard without their deck top. A low stone wall divides the property and its half circle driveway from the street.
The front door leads into a formal foyer, with stairs leading up one wall to the second floor. A fireplace sits angled in the corner. A doorway off to the right leads to the parlor, and straight ahead is a wide hall leading toward the back of the house.
In this space, crews already have ripped away a wall, exposing a wide swath of brick once hidden in the wall cavity. The chimney stack revealed the house held a secret — a walled up fireplace. More than one, in fact.
“He just kept peeling and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s huge,’” Meredith said. “... We had no idea [the chimney] was that big. It was just like unwrapping a present.”
Scott added, “We were up in the attic and we saw the two chimneys. And one of them had a serpentine twist. … There’s got to be fireplaces. That’s why there’s all these angles in the walls. So I kicked a hole in the wall, and sure enough, it was like opening a present on Christmas day. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We were like two little kids in a candy store, we got so excited.”
Each of those fireplaces will be fully exposed, incorporated into Meredith’s designs as gas log fireplaces.
“I do understand, you know, times change and people cover things up,” Meredith said. “But now it’s the time to expose things.”
The foyer was closed off from the rest of the house with a door separating it from the hallway and the parlor so it became a closed off room unto itself with its own fireplace.
“It had a very shut-off feel. You kind of just walked in and had this little room. Now we’re going to open it up and make it feel big and inviting. ... I was thinking of a country bench here with beautiful pillows and a throw,” Meredith said, adding she plans to whitewash the bricks but leave them exposed for an entryway feature.
The Elliotts have been looking for old photographs of the home’s interior to help guide some of their decisions but haven’t yet been successful.
Meredith intends to convert the parlor into an office-style space with built-in bookcases that can be closed off from the foyer with glass doors to help provide a more open feel to the spaces. The room features windows that are more than seven feet tall. The hardwood flooring still shows the shadow of the old hearth in front of the fireplace wall.
Beyond that front parlor/office is the formal dining room with its built-in China hutch and bay window.
The dining room and kitchen once were separated by a long pantry, but the Elliotts tore it down to create a more open space between what will be a modern kitchen and the dining area. The new kitchen will feature glass cabinets and additional lighting.
“Everyone wants open spaces,” Meredith said. “And that’s what works. Moms like to cook and do their thing in the kitchen but still be able to see the kids and feel like they are a part of the family and not closed off in another room.”
Last month, as crews worked to scrape old linoleum out of the now barren kitchen, they found and exposed old linseed oil flooring put down long ago as a rug in the kitchen and later buried by flooring.
A great room will take up space off the back of the house, where the laundry closet and mudroom will be constructed.
An addition off the back corner constructed in the 1970s will become a screened in porch, but it will retain the wood-burning fireplace in its stone surround and the gold floor tile with its almost modern medallion-style pattern. French doors will open to the backyard.
The final room on the first floor is the master suite, albeit with a smaller bathroom than was there before. That is because the Elliotts plan to use some of the massive space to create a powder room accessible from the hallway. The original bathroom was lined in a black and white wallpaper with images of bathing bears.
The house has large walk-in closets, something uncharacteristic of construction of the time. Its baseboard heating will be replaced with a heat pump.
The large second-floor landing will become a little sitting area with views from the large window overlooking Oakwood Street. The landing leads off to three smaller bedrooms and a second-floor master bedroom.
One of the bedrooms at the rear of the house currently has a farmhouse- style sink in it that Meredith plans to remove and install in the pool house. Above the sink is a pair of doors that Meredith plans to reuse. In what will become one of the second-floor bathrooms is exposed siding enclosed when an addition was placed on the house.
Construction began on the Oakwood home in late February and the company plans to document its progress on their Facebook page so visitors can view the house’s resurrection. The couple purchased the property for $100,000 and hope to create a home worth more than $300,000 when the project is complete.
PHOTOS: Resurrecting an old Bedford home
It doesn’t look like much now.
The circa-1860 house at 1221 Oakwood Street in Bedford stands as a shadow of its former grandiose self. It looks somewhat like a haunted house, tarpaper dangling from its façade where white siding once hung.