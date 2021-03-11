Resurrecting an old Bedford home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In this space, crews already have ripped away a wall, exposing a wide swath of brick once hidden in the wall cavity. The chimney stack revealed the house held a secret — a walled up fireplace. More than one, in fact.

“He just kept peeling and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s huge,’” Meredith said. “... We had no idea [the chimney] was that big. It was just like unwrapping a present.”

Scott added, “We were up in the attic and we saw the two chimneys. And one of them had a serpentine twist. … There’s got to be fireplaces. That’s why there’s all these angles in the walls. So I kicked a hole in the wall, and sure enough, it was like opening a present on Christmas day. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We were like two little kids in a candy store, we got so excited.”

Each of those fireplaces will be fully exposed, incorporated into Meredith’s designs as gas log fireplaces.

“I do understand, you know, times change and people cover things up,” Meredith said. “But now it’s the time to expose things.”

The foyer was closed off from the rest of the house with a door separating it from the hallway and the parlor so it became a closed off room unto itself with its own fireplace.