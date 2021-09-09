Retired Army veteran, Amherst resident felt vibration in Pentagon during Sept. 11 attacks

As military and civilian workers crowded the hallways and made their way to the stairs, a lot of women were crying and choking on the smoke, he said. Some wanted to sit on the stairs but military personnel made sure everyone headed toward the exit.

Reed and others went to an area adjacent to where the plane flew into the building. He was highly familiar with the heliport because he flew in there frequently.

“It was an absolutely beautiful, beautiful fall day. The sun was shining, the sky was as blue as it could be,” he said of shifting his eyes toward the devastation. “You could see that black smoke. I was in the military for 32 years. That was the first time in my whole career I just felt helpless. The building is burning and the heliport and ambulances pulling people out. It was like there was nothing you could do.”

Reed said he and thousands of Pentagon workers spent hours in the mall area and were aware of another aircraft originally headed to Washington, which was crashed into a Pennsylvania field when some aboard fought the hijackers. His civilian clothes, house keys, wallet and other personal items were in the building but he was able to get back to his apartment where he saw the late Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense, announce the Pentagon would be open the following morning.