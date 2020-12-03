Retired Bedford County Public Schools administrator named interim superintendent

In a unanimous vote by the Bedford County School Board at a special-called meeting Thursday night, Julia Rogers was named interim superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools to serve following the resignation of the division’s current superintendent, Doug Schuch. Schuch steps down in January.

Last November, Schuch announced he did not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. The school board granted Schuch's request to leave early, in January, last month.

Over half of Rogers’ 33 years in education were spent as a teacher and administrator in Bedford County Public Schools. Most recently, Rogers served as a discipline review officer and worked directly with school principals in the division.

“I appreciate your trust in me and I look forward to working with each of you, with the excellent administrators and teachers that we have in the county, and also with the very supportive communities to ensure that our students and our staff continue to have a safe and quality learning environment,” Rogers said.

Rogers said accepting the role “feels like coming home,” as she has lived in Bedford County for more than 30 years and is a parent to a Bedford County graduate.

