Retired Bedford County Public Schools administrator named interim superintendent

In a unanimous vote by the Bedford County School Board at a special-called meeting Thursday night, Julia Rogers was named interim superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools to serve following the resignation of the division’s current superintendent, Doug Schuch. Schuch steps down in January.
Last November, Schuch announced he did not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. The school board granted Schuch's request to leave early, in January, last month.
Over half of Rogers’ 33 years in education were spent as a teacher and administrator in Bedford County Public Schools. Most recently, Rogers served as a discipline review officer and worked directly with school principals in the division.
“I appreciate your trust in me and I look forward to working with each of you, with the excellent administrators and teachers that we have in the county, and also with the very supportive communities to ensure that our students and our staff continue to have a safe and quality learning environment,” Rogers said.
Rogers said accepting the role “feels like coming home,” as she has lived in Bedford County for more than 30 years and is a parent to a Bedford County graduate.
Schuch congratulated Rogers on her appointment and said he looks forward to helping her transition into the role in any way he can before his departure in a few weeks.
Rogers said she is not interested in pursuing the permanent superintendent position and hopes to aid the division in smooth transitions of power as she takes over Schuch’s role and later hands the reins to a permanent superintendent.
Rogers has served in several educational leadership capacities during her career, including instructional, school improvement, human resources, student health, student discipline, transportation and budget development roles.
Rogers is set to assume the role on Jan. 4, 2021 and will serve until the board names a new permanent superintendent.
A search for a permanent superintendent is already underway. The board hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, a consulting firm, to conduct the superintendent search. Representatives from the firm said the search could be completed as soon as March 2021.
Martin Leamy, chair of the Bedford County School Board, said Rogers’ familiarity with the division made her an excellent candidate to assume this position right now.
“With everything that’s going on in the world with COVID and the restrictions we’ve been forced to operate under, it was in the best interest of the division to find somebody who was familiar with Bedford County Public Schools, and she certainly fits the bill,” Leamy said.
