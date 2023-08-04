BEDFORD — An arcade and game room is planned in the Arrington & Andrews country store and deli on Virginia 122 in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a special use permit for applicant James Andrews to establish the commercial indoor amusement use. Andrews plans to convert a portion of the property most recently used as a tire shop for the arcade, according to the application.

Andrews wrote in the application changing the tire shop to an indoor amusement room would help economic growth in a rural area and there will be no impact to the property at 2907 Big Island Highway.

The existing tire shop is 3,000 square feet and the parcel is six acres, according to Abigail Courington, a planner with the county department of community development. The parcel is zoned Agricultural Residential with a corridor overlay district.

D.W. Lawhorne, a representative for Andrews, said the game room will be a “true retro-type arcade” with pinball machines and games such as PAC-MAN, among others.

“We want a family atmosphere, somewhere you can come have fun,” Lawhorne said.

The former tire shop adjoins the store and deli and a 60-seat restaurant also is on the site, according to the applicant.

Families can pay a price and stay as play as they want, he said.

“We’re going to clean it up and give it that garage feel,” Lawhorne said.

He said the plan is to have special events there, including around Halloween, and the goal is to give children and families a fun attraction. Alcohol, vaping and smoking will be prohibited, according to Lawhorne.

The special use permit request heads to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for review in the near future. No one spoke during a public hearing Tuesday on the request.

“I don’t hear anything that anybody can grumble about, not a thing,” District 7 Commissioner John Briscoe said in voicing his support. “And I’m all for somebody, whatever their business model is, if you can make it go and do it.”